Why This Viral Skincare Brand Never Misses on TikTok

Everyone is talking about Naturium.

By
Audrey Noble
Published on August 29, 2023 @ 02:16PM

With a whole slew of "viral" beauty products taking over For You pages everywhere, it can be hard to figure out what's actually worth investing in. But there is at least one viral skincare brand that actually lives up to its glowing reviews. If you aren't already familiar with the beloved skincare brand Naturium, you're about to be.

On Tuesday, August 29, e.l.f. Beauty announced that it is adding to its portfolio with the acquisition of Naturium skincare. It's no wonder why, as the brand has quickly become one of Target's and Amazon's fastest-growing skincare brands, according to a press release from e.l.f.

Founded in 2019, Naturium quickly gained popularity among beauty editors, influencers, and #BeautyTok creators because the brand's products simply work — and work well. It boasts cruelty-free formulations with clean ingredients at accessible price points, making skincare that's approachable and backed by science. And joining the e.l.f. Beauty family, which includes other beloved brands like Well People, Keys Soulcare, and e.l.f., will no doubt take its viral status to the next level.

But don't just take our word for it. Below are five of its best products that you should think about incorporating into your routine ASAP. Scroll down and see what Naturium hype is all about.

Dew-Glow Moisturizer SPF 50

To Shop: $22; target.com

IYKYK. This moisturizing sunscreen is a true game-changer. It goes on lightweight, so it won't clog your pores. Plus, it provides the ultimate sun protection with its SPF 50. The best part? The formula also contains nourishing skin ingredients like niacinamide to leave skin with a dewy, radiant finish for the glowiest complexion.

The Glow Getter Multi-Oil Hydrating Body Wash

E.l.f. Cosmetics Acquires Naturium

Naturium

To Shop: $16; target.com

Showering can be a relaxing sensory experience with the right body wash, like this one from Naturium. It has an oil-to-gel formula that lathers nicely and gently cleanses without stripping the skin of moisture. It contains ingredients such as glycerin and squalane to deeply hydrate, leaving your skin feeling (and looking!) soft and healthy.

Vitamin C Complex Serum

E.l.f. Cosmetics Acquires Naturium

Naturium

To Shop: $26; target.com

Looking to incorporate vitamin C into your regimen? Then, this serum needs to be on your radar. It mixes powerful antioxidants with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to protect your skin from environmental aggressors while also smoothing out fine lines and brightening a dull complexion. Plus, you can't beat the price.

Niacinamide Serum

E.l.f. Cosmetics Acquires Naturium

Naturium

To Shop: $21; target.com

Looking to treat dark spots? Reduce the appearance of fine lines? Make those pores look just a little bit smaller? Get yourself a serum that does it all, like this Naturium powerhouse. It contains 12 percent pure niacinamide to even out your skin tone and texture.

Retinaldehyde Cream

E.l.f. Cosmetics Acquires Naturium

Naturium

To Shop: $32; target.com

If anti-aging is high on your skincare priorities, then this is the product for you. Retinaldehyde, a powerful retinol alternative, will help visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and smooth out any uneven texture. It will also help firm up and brighten your complexion for a natural-looking glow.

