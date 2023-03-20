Shoppers Say This Scalp Treatment Reduces Hair Loss and Flakes While Increasing Shine and Softness

And it’s exclusively discounted for InStyle readers.

Published on March 20, 2023 @ 08:00PM
Every week or two, my scalp tells me it needs some clarifying action. The signs are non-dandruff flakes caught under my nails when scratching my head, an oily scalp even after a shampoo, and product build-up on my scalp and roots that make my hair look flat and limp. One of the best solutions for this is the Sakura Solution Two-in-One Shampoo and Scalp Scrub. This shopper-loved scrub is currently available in a limited-edition cherry blossom variant that InStyle readers can exclusively shop at 15 percent off with the code INSTYLE15. 

The Naturelab Tokyo Two-in-One Shampoo and Scalp Scrub is a bonafide shopper favorite with more than 3,000 five-star ratings and reviews across its website, Ulta, and Amazon. The cherry blossom scent that InStyle shoppers get a discount on is the same multi-tasking formula with a fresh spring feel.

The color-safe formula has a sake water base boosted by antioxidants, courtesy of grape and pearl extracts, in addition to the moisturizing properties of hyaluronic acid. A very small dollop (according to the brand and reviewers) will shed build-up, clean your scalp and strands, and leave behind soft, shiny hair. 

Perfect Clean Scrub

Naturelab Tokyo

Shop now: $16 with code INSTYLE15 (Originally $19); naturelab.com

This is billed as a two-in-one product, but that description is selling itself short. It clarifies and removes build-up, softens hair, adds shine, and reduces scalp flakes and dandruff. Several shoppers even say they saw a reduction in hair loss and an increase in hair growth

A reviewer of the original (non-discounted) version wrote, “I thought it was normal for a lot of my hair to fall out every time I shower… [But] this is amazing. My hair is shiny, healthy, and best of all, it's all there, ss in my hair does not fall out.” Another said they’ve been able to go from washing their hair daily to every two to three days. 

Naturelab Tokyo’s Sakura Two-in-One Scalp Scrub will refresh, lighten, and revive your hair in time for the spring weather. Head to Naturelab Tokyo to shop it at 15 percent off with the code INSTYLE15

