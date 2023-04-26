This Camisole-Bra Hybrid Is the Versatile Solution to All of Your Spring and Summer Wardrobe Needs

The comfortable, 2-in-1 style is on sale for $50 right now.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Last week, my wardrobe went through its seasonal switch-out. Some core items remained on the hangers while the sweaters and other heavy clothes switched places with the spring and summer clothing in boxes under my bed. The transition to thinner fabrics and less layering always presents the same conundrum: What is the best subtle, preferably inconspicuous, bra to wear with breezy and sheer summer clothes? I am pleased to share that I have found the answer, and it is Natori’s on-sale Marquee Underwire Contour Bra

If you were to look at a Venn diagram between camisoles, bandeaus, and bras, you’d find the Natori Marquee Bra at the point where all three overlap. It’s a traditional bra in terms of fit, hook closure, and adjustable straps. But the cups are more like thin foam inserts and the lace overlay looks and functions like a bandeau or a camisole. Thus, it’s become my go-to for any and every wardrobe issue that has arisen. Wearing a cardigan as a shirt? Blouse is too sheer? Dress is too low-cut? Sporting an open shirt? The solution is the same — Natori’s Marquee Bra

NATORI Marquee Underwire Contour Bra

Nordstrom

Shop now: $50 (Originally $72); nordstrom.com

I wear a 38DD and experience chronic back pain. I am picky with my bras — I want something pretty but comfortable and supportive, capable of being worn 14-plus hours a day without leaving strap indents on my shoulders or making my spine feel like it's on fire. Natori is a go-to brand for me because its products that I’ve tried check all of these boxes. 

This bra isn’t an exception. It does all of that but has some added perks. It looks great under a white T-shirt, and it looks feminine and dainty under a half buttoned-up silk blouse, it is like wearing a camisole without adding another layer of fabric. 

This bra is available at Nordstrom in white and black and comes in sizes 32-36 B-DDD and 38 B-DD. It’s currently 30 percent off and a few sizes are already showing that there’s “only a few left.” 

Shop the Natori Marquee Bra while it’s both in stock and on sale. It’ll be your summer wardrobe savior. 

