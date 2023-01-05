Natasha Lyonne Is Teaming Up With the Creator of 'Knives Out' for Peacock's 'Poker Face'

Rian Jonhson is coming to television — and bringing Chloë Sevigny and Ellen Barkin along for the ride.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023 @ 01:10PM
Natasha Lyonne Is Teaming Up With Rian John for Peacock's 'Poker Face'
Photo:

Evans Vestal Ward/ Peacock

Now that everyone's recovering from their Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hangover, director Rian Johnson has the perfect hair of the dog for anyone needing a bit more of his signature blend of murder, slapstick, and eye-catching style. Peacock released an official trailer for his new project, Poker Face, a show starring Natasha Lyonne and a stellar cast that includes Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, and Ellen Barkin.

The show marks Johnson's TV debut and Lyonne gets top billing as Charlie Cale, someone with the very unique ability of being able to tell when someone's lying — think of her as a human lie detector. The show hits Peacock on Jan. 26 and according to the network, it'll be a "mystery-of-the-week" series that chronicles Cale as she "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda." Naturally, during the 10-episode run, each episode will have "a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

The trailer offers a peek at other members of the show's motley crew, including Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, David Castañeda, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte, Stephanie Hsu, and Tim Blake Nelson. In the clip, Ron Perlman's apparent villain tells Bratt, "You're gonna find Charlie Cale and you're gonna bring her to me."

Like Johnson's cult-favorite films, the show promises plenty of unexpected twists and his signature mashup of music video aesthetics, quick cuts, and over-the-top action.

Related Articles
ayo-Edebiri-jeremy-allen-white-2022-emmys
Ayo Edebiri Is Glad That Carmy and Sydney Didn’t Hook Up in 'The Bear'
Netflix Wednesday Cast
Why Netflix Still Hasn't Renewed 'Wednesday' for Season 2
Michelle Williams 2022 Gotham Awards
Michelle Williams Says There's a Little 'Dawson's Creek' in Everything That She Does
Keke Palmer pregnant swimsuit pic Instagram
Keke Palmer's Latest Maternity Look Included a Strapless Tiger Print Swimsuit
Prince Harry and William
Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Reportedly “Worse Than the Royal Family Is Expecting”
Vivienne Westwood
British Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood Has Died
Kim Kardashian CFDA awards 2022
Kim Kardashian Said She's Open to the Idea of Remarrying and Having More Kids
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia Wore Two Very Different Monochromatic Looks
Dua Lipa Addams Family Shirt
Dua Lipa Embraced 'Wednesday'-core With an 'Addams Family' Graphic Tee
Hailey Bieber Vivienne Westwood Corset Dress Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Dress Was Equal Parts Figure Skater and Pirate Captain
Mindy Kaling white dress Instagram
Mindy Kaling Embraced Taking Fashion Risks With a Cut-Out Dress and Matching Ivory Blazer
Sydney Sweeney 'Euphoria' FYC event
Sydney Sweeney Wore a 'Wednesday'-Inspired Blazer and Minidress While Reuniting With the 'Euphoria' Cast
Meghan Markle White Coat Prince Harry Holding Hands 2020 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Releasing Another Docu-Series Before the End of the Year
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie Found Her Voice Playing Whitney Houston
IS: Alo Yoga Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Twinned in the Unofficial Supermodel Leggings InStyle Editors Love, Too
Olivia Wilde 'babylon' premiere
Olivia Wilde's Version of a Blazer Dress Had a Sheer, Floor-Length Skirt