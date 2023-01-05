Natasha Lyonne Is Teaming Up With the Creator of 'Knives Out' for Peacock's 'Poker Face'

Now that everyone's recovering from their Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hangover, director Rian Johnson has the perfect hair of the dog for anyone needing a bit more of his signature blend of murder, slapstick, and eye-catching style. Peacock released an official trailer for his new project, Poker Face, a show starring Natasha Lyonne and a stellar cast that includes Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, and Ellen Barkin.

The show marks Johnson's TV debut and Lyonne gets top billing as Charlie Cale, someone with the very unique ability of being able to tell when someone's lying — think of her as a human lie detector. The show hits Peacock on Jan. 26 and according to the network, it'll be a "mystery-of-the-week" series that chronicles Cale as she "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda." Naturally, during the 10-episode run, each episode will have "a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

The trailer offers a peek at other members of the show's motley crew, including Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, David Castañeda, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte, Stephanie Hsu, and Tim Blake Nelson. In the clip, Ron Perlman's apparent villain tells Bratt, "You're gonna find Charlie Cale and you're gonna bring her to me."

Like Johnson's cult-favorite films, the show promises plenty of unexpected twists and his signature mashup of music video aesthetics, quick cuts, and over-the-top action.

