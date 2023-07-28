Natasha Lyonne Just Wore a $2,050 Version of 2008's Most Controversial Sandal

Natasha Lyonne brought back one of the most controversial shoes from the early aughts — and even with the return of low-rise jeans and big-ass belts, nobody was ready for this polarizing footwear. Lyonne wore a kitten-heeled sandal-boot hybrid to Miu Miu's summer soirée in Malibu earlier this week (specifically, it was the brand's stretch nappa leather thong boot). And while most of us blocked these terribly impractical shoes from our collective memories, they're back in full force, with Miu Miu offering the style in Lyonne's creamy white as well as black and brown options.

For the event, which took place on Malibu's storied pier, Lyonne paired the boots with a jaunty straw hat with a Miu Miu logo band, a polka-dot sleeveless blouse, and a polished skirt for a subtle nod to nautical style. A white bag with Miu Miu's signature ruched treatment and white sunglasses finished the look. She wore her red hair straight with choppy face-framing layers and added graphic black-and-white eyeliner to keep her look from veering straight into "O Captain! My Captain!" territory.

The party included very Californian activities like wellness pop-ups, tiny snacks, and a sunset performance from Georgia Gets By, the latest project from Georgia Nott, who made her name with the duo BROODS.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Lyonne is up for an Emmy this year for her work on Poker Face — though the ceremony has been postponed (for now).



“It’s really moving when the work is actually acknowledged,” she told the New York Times. “Because I do put in quite a good deal of work to make it seem so loose.”

She explained that along with the show's creator Rian Johnson (you may recognize his name from Netflix's highly successful Knives Out franchise), she's made the character a unique combination of crime fighter and frazzled free spirit.

"I’m building the character from the inside out. A thread in my work is this John Lennon quote: 'Just give me some truth,'" she said. "There’s a lineage of people who’ve had that desire to communicate truth through their work. The deep need to communicate the human experience is what I’m after. Sometimes, I worry that because of my surrealist bent, that kind of gets lost in the shuffle."

