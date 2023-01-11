We Almost Missed the Best Part of Natasha Lyonne's 2023 Golden Globes Dress

Thankfully, her stylist Cristina Ehrlich gave us the scoop on the look — including which details deserved a second glance.

Samantha Sutton
Samantha Sutton
Published on January 11, 2023
Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023
Natasha Lyonne never misses when it comes to her red carpet fashion choices and that's no accident. Whether she's wearing a suit or sparkly mini dress, it's the thoughtful eye of her stylist, Cristina Ehrlich, that ensures she's always on the night's best-dressed list — and the 2023 Golden Globes were no exception.

Lyonne arrived at the awards show wearing a long Givenchy dress, something that Ehrlich says was love at first fitting.

Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

"We tried on a few dresses having the mood we were going for in mind and when it was on we knew it was the one," she tells InStyle over email. Later on, they added some David Webb jewels and platform Stuart Weitzman heels to complete the look. "The diamonds and enamel make the outfit. More is more!"

Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

Of course, with all the hustle and bustle at the Golden Globes, it can be hard to fully appreciate all the details at first glance. That's why we asked Ehrlich to point out which parts of Lyonne's ensemble deserved a closer look.

"Make sure to really check out the profile shot of the dress and look at the detailed ruching," she says. "The gloves are actually a part of the dress."

Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023

Getty Images

While red carpet glamour and Golden Globes fashion may feel drastically different from everyday wear, the stylist says there are a few tips to take away from nights like these.

"When creating a look, it comes down to the right tailoring and undergarments, which is very important to our day-to-day life. You always have to be comfortable."

