Natalie Portman Just Proved Short Shorts Can Be Formal, Too

The modern-day Jackie O.

Published on May 5, 2023 @ 11:28AM
Natalie Portman
Photo:

Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Natalie Portman knows more than anyone that Jackie Kennedy will never go out of style, which is exactly why the actress is still incorporating components of her Jackie muse into her ensembles, even years after she wrapped playing the style icon on the big screen.

On Thursday, the actress attended the premiere of the HBO docu-series Angel City in West Hollywood. The new show deep dives into the origins of the Los Angeles-based professional women's soccer team, Angel City FC. For the outing, the actress ushered in major modern-day first lady vibes by wearing a black tweed Miu Miu jacket paired with matching short shorts. Subtly declaring that the microtrend of short shorts can be formal, too — she styled the Jackie O ensemble with peep-toe slingback heels with bow detailing (all that was missing was a pillbox hat). She styled her long dark hair with beach waves and parted down the middle, and she kept her glam very fresh and clean with a smoky eye and peach lips. 

Portman’s classy look is quite the swap from her typical mom on-the-go attire of a relaxed fit pant and crewneck sweater combo. But it only makes sense, she’s a “soccer mom” with a part to play. When she’s not rooting for the Angel City Football Club, you will find her in the stands of her 11-year-old son's soccer games.

“I'm definitely a soccer mom,” Portman told People Thursday night at the premiere of Angel City.

Natalie Portman

Jenny Chuang/ISI Photos/Getty Images

“I mean, we definitely come to a lot of the City games,” she shared. “And then also, my son is a ferocious soccer player, so I'm going back and forth to practice.”

In March, Portman shared with People the meaningful impact of L.A.'s first National Women's Soccer League team and what it means for the kids and the community to witness history in the making. 

“Well, that's the joy of soccer — or, as many people call it, football — that it's something that really brings people together and is joyful,” Portman said. “And so you can be supporting something like women's equity, but also having a great time doing it.”

