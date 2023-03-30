Natalia Dyer's Monochromatic Orange Suit Is the Personification of Spring

The actress attended a Longchamp event in a tangerine three-piece.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 30, 2023 @ 04:58PM
Natalia Dyer Longchamp Event
Photo:

Marc Patrick & David Vassalli/BFA.com

It may not have been one of Dua Lipa's teeny-tiny bikinis or Hailey Bieber's hot pants, but Natalia Dyer's most recent outfit definitely still signifies that spring is upon us. On Thursday, the Stranger Things star attended the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in a color so bright it cured our end-of-winter blues.

Dyer wore a monochromatic orange Longchamp suit consisting of a turtleneck crop top layered under an oversized blazer and pleated slacks. Further convincing us that warmer temperatures are right around the corner, the actress paired her look with pink, red, and tangerine colored sport sandals from the brand. She finished off the spring-worthy OOTN with a bubblegum-pink crossbody Longchamp bag and massive black square sunglasses.

Natalia Dyer Longchamp Event

Marc Patrick & David Vassalli/BFA.com

Dyer was joined by industry peers at the event including Alyah Chanelle Scott, Emily Hampshire, Isabelle Fuhrman, and more. In a press release, the brand's creative director, Sophie Delafontaine, said this collection is meant to be vibrant, bold, and "daring."

“You can twist sequins with stripes. You can twist a metallic leather miniskirt with a two-tone knit crop top and a leather jacket with glitter polka dots," she said. "That’s the essence of the daring and dynamic Longchamp woman.”

Last year, the star opened up to Netflix's Tudum about her Stranger Things character Nancy's style and the inspiration behind it. She says Sigourney Weaver in the '80s served as a guide when developing the character's look. "Alien was thrown around a bit. At this point, I’ve gone through so many years of the ’80s that there’s little bits and pieces of everything," she said at the time. "But then you throw in some military gear on top of that."

Related Articles
Dawson's Creek Cast
Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek''s Grams Was the "First Person" to Take Her Seriously
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s Europe Travels Included Pints of Guinness and the Iconic Red Phone Booth
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Tiny String Bikini on a Tropical Getaway to the Philippines
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Is Capitalizing on the Last Days of Cold Weather With Her Giant Fluffy Earmuffs
Megan Thee Stallion Hollywood Reporter Stylist Dinner
Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Super-Sexy Vintage Paco Rabanne Two-Piece
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Wore a Super-Stringy Tiny Black Bikini
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Nailed the Shipwreck Aesthetic in a Sheer Netted Minidress
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
From Micro Minis to Tiny Bags, Sydney Sweeney's Spring Fashion Faves Are Small But Mighty
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Went Braless Underneath a Sheer White Tank Minidress
Calvin Klein Announces BTSâ Jung Kook as Global Ambassador
BTS’s Jungkook Is the Newest Calvin Klein Ambassador
Julia Roberts Watches and Wonders
Julia Roberts Just Got Fringe Bangs
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s Throwback Bikini Pic Will Make You Wanna Go Blonde Real Bad
Lizzo
Lizzo’s Latest Vacation Look Included a Plunging Bikini Top and a Coordinating Miniskirt
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Denim Bra and Low-Rise Jean Skirt Is Straight Off the Givenchy Runway
Christina Applegate SAGS 2023
Christina Applegate Clapped Back at a Newscaster Who Called a Wheelchair Model “Ridiculous”
Halle Bailey Black One-Shoulder Dress
Halle Bailey's Bedazzled Asymmetric LBD Was Made From Recycled Water Bottles