Natalia Dyer's Monochromatic Orange Suit Is the Personification of Spring

It may not have been one of Dua Lipa's teeny-tiny bikinis or Hailey Bieber's hot pants, but Natalia Dyer's most recent outfit definitely still signifies that spring is upon us. On Thursday, the Stranger Things star attended the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 presentation in a color so bright it cured our end-of-winter blues.

Dyer wore a monochromatic orange Longchamp suit consisting of a turtleneck crop top layered under an oversized blazer and pleated slacks. Further convincing us that warmer temperatures are right around the corner, the actress paired her look with pink, red, and tangerine colored sport sandals from the brand. She finished off the spring-worthy OOTN with a bubblegum-pink crossbody Longchamp bag and massive black square sunglasses.

Marc Patrick & David Vassalli/BFA.com

Dyer was joined by industry peers at the event including Alyah Chanelle Scott, Emily Hampshire, Isabelle Fuhrman, and more. In a press release, the brand's creative director, Sophie Delafontaine, said this collection is meant to be vibrant, bold, and "daring."

“You can twist sequins with stripes. You can twist a metallic leather miniskirt with a two-tone knit crop top and a leather jacket with glitter polka dots," she said. "That’s the essence of the daring and dynamic Longchamp woman.”

Last year, the star opened up to Netflix's Tudum about her Stranger Things character Nancy's style and the inspiration behind it. She says Sigourney Weaver in the '80s served as a guide when developing the character's look. "Alien was thrown around a bit. At this point, I’ve gone through so many years of the ’80s that there’s little bits and pieces of everything," she said at the time. "But then you throw in some military gear on top of that."