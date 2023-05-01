12 Ways to Wear a Nap Dress IRL

Wake up this summer fave.

By Amber Rambharose
Published on May 1, 2023 @ 04:26PM
A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a black blazer, black purse, and dark sunglasses.
Photo:

Getty Images

Despite their centuries-long history, nap dresses captured the American imagination a few years back when fashion got a work-from-home makeover. It wasn't long before everyone had an opinion on this polarizing style, popularized by Hill House. (For the record, we stand firmly on the "what's not to love?" side of the nap dress POV spectrum.) Love them or hate them, it's not hard to see why nap dresses have remained a staple in wardrobes across the country. They're remarkably comfortable to wear and easy to travel with, but when it comes to to finding ways to dress up a nap dress or fresh nap dress outfit ideas, things get a little more prickly.

Maybe it's the yards of cotton or its simple silhouette, but we could always use fresh ways to style out nap dresses (at least, when we aren't actually napping in them). Still, given the rate at which these dresses sell out, it's definitely worth it to explore some fun styling options you might not have thought up yet. That's where we — and our curated list of nap dress outfit ideas you can wear IRL and out of bed — come in. Whether your personal style is preppy, edgy, or somewhere in between, we've got a nap dress outfit idea for you on our list below.

Under a Sweater Vest

A woman shows how to style a nap dress by wearing a yellow nap dress under a cream colored sweater vest.

Getty Images

Elevate your nap dress with some preppy vibes by pulling on a cable knit sweater vest. We recommend keeping your footwear casual — sneakers or loafers will add a grounded air — and letting accessories, like bangle bracelets or a chain-strap purse, express your personal style.
Shop Similar: rag & bone Elizabeth Wool Cable Vest, $150 (Originally $395).

Try Black and White

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a black blazer, black purse, and dark sunglasses

Getty Images

You can add an air of fashion-y sophistication to your favorite nap dress by keeping the color palette monochromatic and adding chic black outerwear and accessories.
Shop Similar: Everlane The '80s Blazer, $175, and Mansur Gavriel Movimento Mini Bucket Bag, $695.

Add Quiet Luxury Accessories

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a baseball cap and designer bag.

Getty Images

Nap dresses are comfy and casual, but they can be elevated to a fancy and comfy level with the right accessories. This doesn't mean you need red bottom heels or a closet full of designer bags to pull off a quietly luxurious moment. A pair of well made sandals and a matching handbag create the same upscale effect.
Shop Similar: Brandon Blackwood Daphne Bag in Brown, $235, and Seychelles Note To Self Sandals, $89.

With Statement Sneakers

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a striped bag and statement sneakers

Getty Images

For a look that doubles down on cool girl energy without sacrificing comfort, slip on a nap dress, grab your most eye-catching designer bag, and pull on a pair of statement sneakers. Don't worry about color-matching with this look; each element contributes its own unique impact.
Shop Similar: Naked Wolf Slider Sneakers in Baby Pink, $270.

Add Stripes

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a striped tote bag and flat sandals.

Getty Images

Add vibrancy to a simple nap dress fit by choosing a single accessory in a contrasting color. A pastel nap dress with a striped bag exudes cool girl vibes with almost no effort. To take things even further, add a pair of slippers that match your purse.
Shop Similar: Paul Smith Swirl Bag, $795.

With Over-the-Knee Boots

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with western boots

Getty Images

These aren't your grandma's housecoats — nap dresses come in a variety of lengths nowadays. Make some fashion magic with a dress that has a higher hemline by wearing it with a pair of over-the-knee boots. Western-inspired boots will add a coastal cowgirl vibe while a pair of flatforms will feel more mod.
Shop Similar: Corral Women's Embroidery Tall Western Boots, $319.

Add Pops of Neon

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a neon cardigan and heels

Getty Images

Nap dresses are, by their nature, fairly muted, but you can pump up the fashion volume by adding fun outerwear. Whether that's a neon-sleeved bomber jacket or a sweater worn over your shoulders with a bold neon print, there are plenty of ways to work a bit of brightness into your nap dress outfit.
Shop Similar: ADEAM Lime Green Rothko Top, $795.

Try a Statement Belt

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a belt.

Getty Images

You don't have to be swallowed up by a nap dress. To add instant shape, add a multi-strand belt, placed high and cinched at your natural waist. Not only will you look snatched, but the belted look completely transforms the overall vibe of the dress without losing any of its comfiness.
Shop Similar: Garnet Hill ADA Skinny Wrap Belt, $69.

With Whimsical Socks and Loafers

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with loafs and sheer socks

Getty Images

Inject your outfit with a major dose of personal style by wearing a playfully printed pair of socks in a coordinating color and platform loafers. The contrast between the serious shoes, whimsical socks, and romantic dress is a wonderful take on hard and soft styling that's sure to turn heads.
Shop Similar: Sock Candy Candy Stripe Ruffle Crew Socks, $18, and Steve Madden Lando Loafer, $80.

Add a Cropped Blazer

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with a cropped mint green blazer

Getty Images

Another way to dress up a nap dress is to bring a bit of business energy to the look by adding a cropped blazer to your 'fit. A cropped blazer works best with the loose lines of a nap dress, but isn't your only option. You can also go oversized for a more dramatic moment.
Shop Similar: Madewell The Drop-Shoulder Cropped Blazer, $115 (Originally $165).

Try Woven Accessories

A woman shows how to style a nap dress with coordinating raffia accessories

Getty Images

The Princess of Wales knows how to put together an outfit, as proven by the vibrant textured accessories she paired with her printed dress on a trip in Belize. Her woven wedges, raffia clutch, and thread-wrapped earrings added layers of elegance to her sweetly pastoral nap dress look.
Shop Similar: BTB Los Angeles Liv Round Bucket Bag, $114, and Dolce Vita Elora Heels, $130.

With Combat Boots

A woman shows how to style a short nap dress with combat boots

Getty Images

Add a bit of edge to your fave nap dress by wearing it with a pair of combat boots. Not only does this blend of punk rock and cottagecore vibes create some stunning contrast, but it also ensures you're comfy from head to toe.
Shop Similar: Dr. Martens Audrick 20-Eye Leather Knee High Platform Boots, $250.

