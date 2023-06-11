Naomi Watts Announced She and Billy Crudup Got Married With the Cutest Wedding Photos

"Hitched!"

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 11, 2023 @ 02:13PM
Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup are officially hitched. 

After rumors began swirling that the actress and her longtime boyfriend and former Gypsy co-star were married, Naomi confirmed the happy news the next day with the sweetest wedding photos on Instagram. "Hitched! 🕊️🪢♥️," she wrote alongside snapshot of herself and Crudup posing in front of a Manhattan courthouse together. For their low-key wedding, Naomi wore a semi-sheer white lace Oscar de la Renta midi dress with gold sandals and a diamond necklace, while Billy opted for a navy suit with a white dress shirt underneath and no tie. 

The wedding content continued over on Naomi's Instagram Story, showing a closeup of her bouquet of white flowers, which she revealed came from the deli, as well as her bridal beauty look of soft waves, rosy cheeks, and glossy pink lips. Another snap was a selfie of Naomi and Billy that was seemingly taken inside the courthouse, captioned: "Hubby."

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts Instagram

The couple's celebrity friends excitedly congratulated them in the comments section of Naomi's post, with Gwyneth Paltrow writing: "Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" Jennifer Coolidge added, "Hooray!!! Just woke up to this !!!!!👏👏👏👏Congrats!!! 🎸🎸💋💋🍾🍾You two couldn't look happier !!! XO." Even Naomi's ex husband Liev Schreiber celebrated them. "Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!" he wrote.

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts Instagram

Naomi and Billy were first romantically linked in 2017 after starring on the Netflix series Gypsy, but they didn't go public with their relationship until five years later at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Watts was previously married to Schreiber and they share two children together, Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14, while Crudup has a son, William Atticus, with his ex Mary Louise Parker.

