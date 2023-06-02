Naomi Osaka's Maternity Cropped Top Would Make Rihanna Proud

It's very Sporty Spice.

Naomi Osaka at the Victoria's Secret event
Naomi Osaka's list of accomplishments would make even the most ambitious among us ready for a year-long nap. With a skincare line, pro tennis stardom, and an ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy (tired yet?), she's firmly cemented her place as one of the sports world greats — on and off the court. And now she's adding another checkmark to the list: proud mom and maternity fashion plate.

The tennis star shared a post to Instagram on Friday, June 2, announcing she's expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper Cordae. Standing next to a display proclaiming that "a little princess is on the way," Osaka beams in the photo, wearing a refreshingly cool maternity spin on the varsity trend. There's also a sweet shot of Cordae kissing her pregnant stomach like a classic proud dad-to-be, showing his joy at the news.

Naturally, she repped her newly-minted Nike fashion collab for the announcement, wearing a cropped purple '97 jersey and matching baseball hat from the collection — complete with a visible baby bump and high ponytail. A pair of trendy low-rise cargos (baggy, of course) in white and classic light gray trainers rounded out the look. Last but not least, the tennis pro added a bit of sparkle to her outfit with a diamond-and-emerald choker — because, why not?

The final effect is varsity fashion done right, and Osaka shared plenty of close-ups so we could see the finer details in her Instagram dump.

The KINLÒ founder, whose style has always been one to watch, has been turning out plenty of copycat-worthy 'fits as of late, including a sporty Nike check-embossed turtleneck paired with yellow sneakers and a custom Louis Vuitton bag to match. Her NO x Nike collection, which Osaka said is about "blooming and opening up to the world" in an Instagram post, also features many of her athleisure-meets-avant-garde signatures like cropped tops, asymmetrical tennis skirts, and tees.

If her fashion choices as of late — both personal and professional — are any indication, motherhood certainly looks good on Naomi Osaka.

