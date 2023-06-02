Naomi Osaka's list of accomplishments would make even the most ambitious among us ready for a year-long nap. With a skincare line, pro tennis stardom, and an ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy (tired yet?), she's firmly cemented her place as one of the sports world greats — on and off the court. And now she's adding another checkmark to the list: proud mom and maternity fashion plate.

The tennis star shared a post to Instagram on Friday, June 2, announcing she's expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend, 25-year-old rapper Cordae. Standing next to a display proclaiming that "a little princess is on the way," Osaka beams in the photo, wearing a refreshingly cool maternity spin on the varsity trend. There's also a sweet shot of Cordae kissing her pregnant stomach like a classic proud dad-to-be, showing his joy at the news.

Getty Images

Naturally, she repped her newly-minted Nike fashion collab for the announcement, wearing a cropped purple '97 jersey and matching baseball hat from the collection — complete with a visible baby bump and high ponytail. A pair of trendy low-rise cargos (baggy, of course) in white and classic light gray trainers rounded out the look. Last but not least, the tennis pro added a bit of sparkle to her outfit with a diamond-and-emerald choker — because, why not?

The final effect is varsity fashion done right, and Osaka shared plenty of close-ups so we could see the finer details in her Instagram dump.

The KINLÒ founder, whose style has always been one to watch, has been turning out plenty of copycat-worthy 'fits as of late, including a sporty Nike check-embossed turtleneck paired with yellow sneakers and a custom Louis Vuitton bag to match. Her NO x Nike collection, which Osaka said is about "blooming and opening up to the world" in an Instagram post, also features many of her athleisure-meets-avant-garde signatures like cropped tops, asymmetrical tennis skirts, and tees.

If her fashion choices as of late — both personal and professional — are any indication, motherhood certainly looks good on Naomi Osaka.