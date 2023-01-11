Naomi Osaka Announced She Is Pregnant

Naomi Osaka just made an exciting announcement on the heels of withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open: she's going to be a mom. On Wednesday, the tennis star a shared a photo of an ultrasound and a "life update" on her social media channels.

“The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun,” Osaka wrote. “These few months away from the sport [have] really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to.”

The statement continued, “I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future. One thing I’m looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, ‘that’s my mom.’”

She added that this year will be "full of lessons" and promised fans they would see her at the 2024 Australian Open. She also attached a version of the statement in Japanese.

She concluded the note with, "I don't think there's a perfectly correct path to take in life but I always felt that if you move forward with good intentions you'll find your way eventually."

She's previously been candid about her struggles with mental health, citing anxiety and depression as the reason for withdrawing from the 2021 French Open. “I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly,” she said in a statement at the time. “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018, and I have had a really hard time coping with that.”

