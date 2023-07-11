Naomi Osaka Welcomed Her Baby Daughter

The tennis star and her boyfriend are offically parents.

Published on July 11, 2023 @ 03:06PM
Naomi Osaka
Photo:

Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Back in January, Naomi Osaka announced that she and her boyfriend Cordae would be expecting their first child together. Today, People shared that the tennis superstar and her rapper beau are officially parents after welcoming a baby girl in Los Angeles. 

"They are doing well," a source said of the newborn daughter and her undoubtedly doting parents. This is the first child for Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and Cordae. 

Though Osaka hasn't shared any details, People notes that she did mention having a name picked out already earlier this year, "We have been discussing names. I would say that we are going for something more unique than traditional," she said in April, in addition to opening up about pregnancy cravings. She mentioned that she wasn't feeling anything strange, saying, "I haven't craved anything out of the ordinary."

Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Osaka also noted that she was taking time for reflection and introspection during her pregnancy in order to be the best version of herself and raise the new addition the best way she could.

"I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself," she added. "Obviously, I've never been a mother before so I'm taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of."

As for her return to the court, Osaka noted that she planned on returning to tennis in 2024. In an Instagram carousel, she wrote "2023 will be a year that'll be full of lessons for me and I hope I'll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I'll be at Aus 2024. Love you all infinitely."

