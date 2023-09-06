Naomi Campbell Just Freed the Nipple in a Totally Sheer Rhinestone Gown

Leave it to Naomi Campbell, who has had a storied career on and off the runway, to start Fashion Month off with a bang (!!!). The supermodel, who has worn just about anything from chainmail slips to slinky dresses, is returning to New York Fashion Week in something that is inherently her.

On Tuesday night, Campbell kicked off NYFW with her first collection for PrettyLittleThing completely dazzling (from neck to toe) while simultaneously looking so naked. Closing out her show in a head-turning number designed by her (and co-designed by Victor Anate and Edvin Thompson), she modeled a totally sheer black gown covered in rhinestones. Freeing the nipple on her runway, Campbell wore nothing but black underwear with the look. She accessorized the second-skin gown with silver hoop earrings and black pointed-toe heels.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As for her glam, she styled her dark raven hair sleek and straight with a middle part and teamed a dramatic, sparkly eye with rosy cheeks and a glowing, contoured complexion.

After the launch of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, the supermodel revealed to People that even she — an icon on the runway — gets “nervous.”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“I just wanted to make sure the girls were okay, that they could walk okay, that everyone's going to be strong and poised,” she said to the publication. “I was saying, ‘Strong, strong, strong, strong’ and ‘be yourself, let your personality show.’”

The collaboration focused on feeling confident and comfortable at all times, sharing, “I wanted them to show their personality, but yet be strong at the same time.”

She finished, saying, “I was more concerned about the girls, and how they looked and how they felt.”