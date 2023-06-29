Naomi Campbell Just Welcomed Her Second Child

Naomi Campbell is now a mom of two. In another surprise celebrity baby announcement (congratulations are also in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend), Campbell revealed on Thursday that she welcomed another child into the world.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she wrote alongside a photo that showed her holding the newest addition to her family while her daughter held onto the baby's hand. "True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙."

"It’s never too late to become a mother," the 53 year old added.

The photographer who captioned the sweet moment, Mathieu Bitton, shared the photo to Instagram, as well, writing, "Welcome to the world beautiful boy! It was an honor capturing this beautiful moment. Congrats to to my dearest @naomi and Campbell family."

Her famous friends also rushed to the comments section to congratulate the model. Bravo's Andy Cohen wrote, "And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy!" he said, referring to his daughter. "I’m so happy for you! ❤️"

Donatella Versace also shared her excitement by commenting, "✨✨ Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨"

Getty Images

Campbell welcomed her first "beautiful little blessing," her daughter, back in May 2021. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel," she said in an announcement on Instagram at the time. "There is no greater love."

After welcoming her daughter, the two graced the cover of British Vogue in March 2022, and the supermodel opened up about fulfilling her destiny as a mother. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she told the publication at the time. "I'm lucky to have her and I know that."