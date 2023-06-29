Naomi Campbell Just Welcomed Her Second Child

"True Gift from God."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 03:14PM
Naomi Campbell White and Beaded Halter Dress 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Photo:

Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is now a mom of two. In another surprise celebrity baby announcement (congratulations are also in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend), Campbell revealed on Thursday that she welcomed another child into the world.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," she wrote alongside a photo that showed her holding the newest addition to her family while her daughter held onto the baby's hand. "True Gift from God 🙏🏾, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. 💙🍼✨ #mumoftwo ❤️💙."

"It’s never too late to become a mother," the 53 year old added.

The photographer who captioned the sweet moment, Mathieu Bitton, shared the photo to Instagram, as well, writing, "Welcome to the world beautiful boy! It was an honor capturing this beautiful moment. Congrats to to my dearest @naomi and Campbell family."

Her famous friends also rushed to the comments section to congratulate the model. Bravo's Andy Cohen wrote, "And then there were TWO! A boyfriend for Lucy!" he said, referring to his daughter. "I’m so happy for you! ❤️"

Donatella Versace also shared her excitement by commenting, "✨✨ Congratulations Omi!! ✨✨"

Naomi Campbell Pink Chanel Dress 2023 Met Gala

Getty Images

Campbell welcomed her first "beautiful little blessing," her daughter, back in May 2021. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel," she said in an announcement on Instagram at the time. "There is no greater love."

After welcoming her daughter, the two graced the cover of British Vogue in March 2022, and the supermodel opened up about fulfilling her destiny as a mother. "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," she told the publication at the time. "I'm lucky to have her and I know that."

Related Articles
blake-lively-ryan-reynolds
Blake Lively Says She's "Tired" From Raising Her and Ryan Reynolds's Four Children
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With Her Newborn Son’s Hair, And So Are We
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Son Born Via Surrogate Instagram Announcement
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Just Secretly Welcomed Another Baby Via Surrogate
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Daily Front Row's 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Moses Martin Looks Just Like His Dad Chris Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Vacation Snapshot
Kelly Clarkson the kelly clarkson show
Kelly Clarkson Said She Wouldn't Have Made It Through Her Divorce Without Antidepressants
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Adam Sandler, Wife Jackie Sandler, and Daughter Sunny Sandler at 'The Out-Laws' Premiere
Adam Sandler, His Wife Jackie, and Their Daughter Sunny Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Bread And Roses" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Jennifer Lawrence Just Addressed Those Rumors That She Had a "Secret Fling" With Liam Hemsworth
taylor swift john mayer vevo
Taylor Swift Told Fans Not to Bully John Mayer Ahead of the Release of 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
Adam Sandler and Daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler
Adam Sandler's Daughters Sadie and Sunny Are Starring in His Next Netflix Movie
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Just Revealed Their Baby's Sex
Close Up of Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Is on Her Second Tube of the Foundation Stick Shoppers Call “Divine” for Mature Skin
Priyanka chopra nick jonas valentino fashion show
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Just Shared Their Daughter Malti's First Royal Fashion Moment
Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM
Kelly Clarkson Just Got Candid About Dating After Her Divorce
Sarah Jessica Parker visits the "Sex and the City" 25th Anniversary Exhibition
Sarah Jessica Parker Just Revealed Why Carrie Bradshaw Never Has Her Nails Done