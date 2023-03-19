Naomi Campbell Celebrated U.K. Mother's Day With Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Campbell welcomed her first child in May 2021.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 19, 2023 @ 02:38PM
Naomi Campbell
Photo:

Getty

As a booked and busy model still at the top of her game, it's sometimes easy to forget that Naomi Campbell is not only a supermodel, but also a supermom. So, as a reminder for all, Campbell celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by blessing our feeds with rare photos of her 22-year-old month daughter.

On Sunday, the mom of one shared a slideshow of cute snapshots of her little one on Instagram, captioning the carousel: "Blessing," adding the hashtags #mothersday and #uk. The first image of Campbell and her mini me was a throwback one from when the two visited a mosque in Abu Dhabi in January, and the next snap highlighted a candid mother-daughter moment at home.

In the third slide, the pair matched in all-black outfits, which was followed up by a solo shot of Campbell's daughter wearing a pink puffer coat and red boots. Another photo showed Naomi and her little girl posing together on the beach, while the last picture was a tribute to the model's own mother, Valerie Morris.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell Instagram

Naomi, who welcomed her first child in May 2021, has only posted a handful of photos of her daughter, and when she does, she's always careful to obscure her face in every photo. She has also decided to keep her baby girl's name private.

Back in February 2022, Campbell appeared on the cover of British Vogue alongside her daughter. While speaking with the publication, the model said becoming a mom "is the best thing I've ever done," adding that her daughter is "the biggest blessing" she could have ever imagined. She continued, "I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.”

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Responded to the Backlash Over Her Extreme Eating Habits
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Says She Isn’t the Mother She Thought She’d Be
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Said Parenthood Is the “Greatest Thing”
Kate Middleton Prince William 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks
Kate Middleton Celebrated St. Patrick's Day in a Teal Coatdress With a Tulle Fascinator
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber's Latest Model Off-Duty Outfit Combined All of Her Style Signatures
Ciara
Ciara Called Out the "Selective Outrage" Over Her Naked Oscars Party Look
Halle Berry 'Bruised' Screening
Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Her Daughter Nahla in a Birthday Tribute
Kelly Clarkson American Song Contest
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Divorce Wasn't an "Overnight" Decision
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Surrogacy Journey and Becoming a Mom In Her 40s
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric AndrÃ© Spotting New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Ended Things with Eric André Before He Posted That Controversial Photo
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Opened the Boss Runway Show in the Perfect Spring-Ready Pantsuit
Orlando Bloom FORM
Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry “Are Very Blessed” With Their Daughter
Penn Badgley Tonight Show
Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey
Salma Hayekâs Daughter Wore Her Dress From the â90s For the 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek’s Daughter Refashioned Her Mom’s Isaac Mizrahi Gown at the 2023 Oscars
Lindsay Lohan Christian Siriano NYFW 2023
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’