Naomi Campbell Keeps This "Dewy" and "Shiny" Lip Balm in Her Bag at All Times

There were things I expected to see when Vogue India tapped Naomi Campbell for the publication’s “In the Bag” YouTube series: namely, hand sanitizer. Given that the supermodel’s airport style leans germ-free — she famously wore a hazmat suit and released a travel GRWM that, to be frank, should have been shared by the CDC — I was anticipating a slew of disinfectants to come tumbling out of her Fendi purse. And though Campbell gave me a little of that, she also shared some of the makeup products that have earned themselves a permanent spot in her Peekaboo Bag, including a lip treatment I’m now adding to my cart.

The supermodel expressed love for Pat McGrath Labs’ Lip Fetish lip balm, saying that she “always need[s]” the lip conditioner, especially when traveling. Per Campbell, Lip Fetish is dewy, shiny and hydrating, which are all essential components given that she previously said that she prefers shiny, hydrated skin to matte because it gives the appearance of youth. And according to shoppers, Campbell is spot on about the product, with one calling it the “most moisturizing lip balm” ever.

Pat Mcgrath

The brand’s balm is available in six other tints, including a shiny bright red and soft rose. The initial coverage is decently sheer (it is, first and foremost, a balm) but with a few swipes it can be built up for a more pigmented lip. In terms of nourishment, this balm employs organic shea butter — a hydration hero — as well as antioxidant-rich vitamin E, working together to protect lips while providing plumping moisture.

Shoppers rave about this hydrating treatment, with one writing, “this lip balm has a fabulously silky texture…and is super hydrating,” adding that they, “reach for this constantly.” Another said that it “feels rich and buttery on the lips,” with an additional shopper comparing it to a lip mask, noting, “my lips feel soft and supple all day.”

Additionally, many were impressed with the balm’s tints. “Great color, fantastic staying power…truly the best…on the market,” wrote one. Per another shopper, this provides, “just enough color for everyday wear,” with one other noting that they no longer wear lipstick thanks to the balm.

For all-day hydration and shades designed to add a touch of sheer color to your lips, grab the Naomi Campbell-used lip balm by Pat McGrath today.