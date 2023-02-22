Naomi Campbell's Sexy Take on Business Professional Included a Cropped Tuxedo Jacket With Nothing Underneath

Forever a fashion icon.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Naomi Campbell Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023
 Jonas Ãkerlund for Alexander McQueen

Naomi Campbell has had her fair share of iconic runway and campaign moments (Chanel Spring/Summer 1993, anyone?). But the fashion legend's storied career didn't end in the '90s. Case in point? Campbell just fronted Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign while wearing a sexy take on a businesswear staple with a bit of her signature flair.

The fashion house's campaign featured a series of short films by Jonas Åkerlund shot against the backdrop of a bustling London. For Campbell's clip, the supermodel walked across a bridge overlooking the city in a super-cropped black tuxedo jacket, which she wore open sans a shirt, with ultra-low-rise matching trousers.

Her famous long hair was worn pin-straight and parted down the middle, and her glam included a smoky eye and a subtle lip. She accessorized with a sculptural silver statement ring on one of her hands.

The brand's metropolitan-inspired campaign also starred Sadie Sink, Pom Klementieff, Yseult, METTE, and Nyagua. In her movie, Sink wore an ornate, off-the-shoulder ballgown with an intricate embroidered pattern. Her fiery red hair was parted down the middle and styled in voluminous curls.

Sadie Sink Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023

According to a press release, the campaign aimed to "celebrate strength and individuality" of women. "Set in London, the backdrops are as powerful as the women themselves: from the brutal interior of an underground carpark to the iconic dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral," the statement read. "Each character is immersed in their own world until finally all are united in a formidable community."

