Naomi Biden Wore Ralph Lauren to Her Historic Wedding at the White House

In a historic first, Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Biden, married her longtime love Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday. And while it may be the 19th wedding to take place on the grounds, it's the first-ever for a grandchild of a sitting president.



For the daytime ceremony, Naomi — who is a graduate of Columbia Law and the daughter of the president’s younger son, Hunter, and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — chose a gorgeous white gown by American designer Ralph Lauren with long sleeves and a high neckline covered in Chantilly lace. The dress was accessorized by a cathedral-length veil, as well as a bouquet of Lilies of the Valley (a family tradition). Her husband-to-be, for his part, also wore Ralph Lauren, opting for a traditional black suit.



President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance, and posed for photos with the newlyweds on the South Lawn. “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the Bidens said in a statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

After Naomi and Peter exchanged their vows, the celebration continued with a White House luncheon for the wedding party and close family, which was followed by a reception at the executive mansion with dessert and dancing.



The couple first announced the news of their engagement in September 2021 on Instagram. "Forever 🤍," Naomi captioned a sweet photo of her and Peter, as she wore all-white and offered a glimpse at her new diamond ring. Peter shared the same snapshot on his grid without a caption.