Naomi Ackie Looked Like a Glittering Chandelier at the Premiere of the Whitney Houston Biopic

Naomi Ackie is having her main character moment, and she just wore the dress to prove it. The actress, who is starring in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, arrived at the premiere of the upcoming film in the most eye-catching Schiaparelli dress, styled by Nicky Yates.

The skirt and midsection of the piece was sheer, made up of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 glass bugle beads strung across the body, and took nearly 5,000 hours to create, according to the brand's Instagram. The top of the plunging, sweetheart neckline was accented with ornate 3-D silver metal flowers and leaves. She paired the sculptural dress with diamond stud earrings and a matching ring, as well as strappy rhinestone heels. She wore her hair styled in a turned-under mock bob with forehead-sweeping, side-parted bangs. She kept her glam simple to allow the bedazzled dress to do the talking.

During the event, Ackie opened up about the challenges that come along with portraying one of the most iconic vocalists and singers of all time, while also retelling both the highs and lows of her life.

“It was a big challenge,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was really hard to do, but I think it does it the best way it can. To tell the truth but to protect somebody’s dignity and integrity is really important.”