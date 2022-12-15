Naomi Ackie Looked Like a Glittering Chandelier at the Premiere of the Whitney Houston Biopic

This is her time to shine, after all.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 @ 07:15AM
Naomi Ackie Schiaparelli I Wanna Dance With Somebody premier
Photo:

Getty Images

Naomi Ackie is having her main character moment, and she just wore the dress to prove it. The actress, who is starring in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, arrived at the premiere of the upcoming film in the most eye-catching Schiaparelli dress, styled by Nicky Yates.

The skirt and midsection of the piece was sheer, made up of 21,950 Swarovski crystals and 212,500 glass bugle beads strung across the body, and took nearly 5,000 hours to create, according to the brand's Instagram. The top of the plunging, sweetheart neckline was accented with ornate 3-D silver metal flowers and leaves. She paired the sculptural dress with diamond stud earrings and a matching ring, as well as strappy rhinestone heels. She wore her hair styled in a turned-under mock bob with forehead-sweeping, side-parted bangs. She kept her glam simple to allow the bedazzled dress to do the talking.

During the event, Ackie opened up about the challenges that come along with portraying one of the most iconic vocalists and singers of all time, while also retelling both the highs and lows of her life.

“It was a big challenge,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was really hard to do, but I think it does it the best way it can. To tell the truth but to protect somebody’s dignity and integrity is really important.”

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion NYFW
Megan Thee Stallion Explained Why She Didn't Immediately Report Tory Lanez
Michelle Obama Balmain Jeans
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
Katie Holmes 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Y2K Look
Katie Holmes's Stylist Broke Her Silence on Her Controversial Y2K Look
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Calls These Cozy, Holiday-Perfect Pajamas Her “Uniform” — and They’re 50% Off
Pamela a love story netflix
Netflix Shared Rare Photos of a Young Pamela Anderson
Mindy Kaling Red Dress IG
Mindy Kaling Wore a Super-Sexy Red Dress With the Coolest Sleeve Detail
Lily Collins Blue Set Beige Coat New York City December 2022
Lily Collins Paired Her Coordinating Set With the Most Unexpected Coat
Dua Lipa Jade Cropper Dress and Pants Instagram Post December 2022
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Confusing Combination of a Cut-out Dress and Pants
Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick Family 2017 "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" Musical Premiere
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Their Three Children
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore an Ultra-Cozy Take on the Barbiecore Trend
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Y2K Look We Never Thought We'd See Again
Kaia Gerber Celine fashion show Los Angeles Wiltern
Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making the Case for This Elevated Version of the Classic LBD
Jessica Chastain Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel
Jessica Chastain Looked Like an Icy Mermaid in a Blue Gown
Simona Tabasco
'The White Lotus'’s Simona Tabasco Wants to Party With Lucia
Cherelle Griner President Biden White House Press Conference Brittney Griner Freed
Brittney Griner Is Coming Home