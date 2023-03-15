Even Netflix Can’t Afford Nancy Meyers’s Coastal Grandma Life

The beloved filmmaker’s project reportedly had too big of a budget for the streamer.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 @ 12:21PM
Nancy Meyers
Photo:

Getty Images

When Nancy Meyers's Coastal Grandma aesthetic took over the internet last year, there were a few critics who said it was nothing more than a rebranding of rich-lady go-tos. Well, the price tag that comes with cozy knits, seaside cottages, and white-washed kitchens outfitted with bowls of lemons is even too expensive for Netflix. Meyers had been in talks with the streamer for a new rom-com, making fans practically fall over themselves with excitement, but because of budget disputes, the movie won't be going into production.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two sides couldn't agree on a budget for the high-profile project, with Meyers asking for at least $150 million and Netflix drawing the line at $130 million. Entertainment Weekly notes that even that lower number would give the film the distinction of being one of the most expensive rom-coms ever made. Casting rumors included having Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penélope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender involved, but now we'll never know.

Nancy Meyers

Getty Images

EW adds that the movie was going to be a "semi-autobiographical tale about two filmmakers who fall in and out of love while working together and once again cross paths in Hollywood." Meyers was ready to write, direct, and produce the movie, which was going to be called Paris Paramount (unless that was just a working title or code name for the title, which is entirely possible so early in production).

There's no news on whether or not Meyers will be looking to have the film made at a different company, like HBO or Hulu. Of course, fans know Meyers for her work on movies such as The HolidayThe Parent TrapSomething's Gotta Give, and The Intern.

