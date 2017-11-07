Diddy Says His Recent Name Change Was Just a Joke 

So it turns out Sean 'Diddy' Combs was just joking about changing his name. This time. On Monday, the mogul posted a video to his 9 million Instagram followers.

The rapper shared an Instagram video on Monday to put any confusion to rest. "Well, ladies and gentlemen, today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet," he said in the clip. "Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking, okay? I didn't change my name. It's just part of one my alter egos. One of my alter egos is Love, but to set the record straight because I have a lot press to do the next couple weeks. You can address be my any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby, but I was only playing."

RELATED: Sean “Diddy” Combs Just Changed His Name—Again

I see you can't play with the internet 😎❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ be calm. Spread LOVE. A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

So that's that! To be fair, Combs has changed his name several times. He's gone by other monikers, such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Diddy, as well as, Brother Love, which he revealed on his birthday on Saturday.