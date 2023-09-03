This Glowy Setting Spray Is So Popular, a Bottle Sells Every 7 Seconds — and It’s 20% Off

Raise your hand if you feel this in your soul: You’re doing your normal beauty routine as you prepare for the day, and just as you’re putting on the finishing touches, you realize that you forgot a core piece of the skincare puzzle — SPF. Before you literally wipe the slate clean and start over, we found a setting spray containing SPF that you can simply spritz on top of your moisturizers and makeup. Because let’s be honest, we love a beauty product that makes life a little easier for us.

If this predicament is all too relatable, grab Naked Sundays’ SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up, InStyle’s pick for the best hydrating setting spray. After all, summer may be winding down, but that doesn’t mean your naturally glowy look needs to fall by the wayside. The editor-loved brand marked down all of its glowy skincare by 20 percent for Labor Day, including this SPF/hydrating mist/setting spray combo that’s so popular, one sells every seven seconds.

Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up

Naked Sundays

The anti-aging mist is designed to offer protection over your makeup, serums, moisturizers, and more while giving your skin a radiant look — even as we head into the cooler days of fall. Plus, it keeps your makeup in place (read: no melting) during the final steamy days of summer. As an added benefit, the mist is packed with hydrating ingredients to moisturize your skin and minimize puffiness and signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

The non-greasy, invisible formula includes super hydrating and plumping hyaluronic acid that helps the skin retain water and boosts elasticity, botanical ingredient Kakadu plum that’s filled with vitamins C and E along with folic acid to brighten skin, water-rich watermelon extract to add moisture and vitamin C to skin, and of course, SPF 50+ to block harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Oh, and it comes in a deliciously sweet coconut and pear scent. And if you prefer a makeup-free look, just mist a small spray of this onto your skin for that naturally dewy appearance.

Shoppers raved about the way it brightens their skin, with one person sharing that it gives them a “beautiful, healthy glow” and “makes applying SPF throughout the day feasible.” The mist’s “lightweight” feel is also a plus, with one reviewer adding that it makes their skin “feel so soft.” A third shopper noted that their makeup stayed put “even on hikes where [their] skin is dripping with sweat,” and that it still gave them “an awesome glow.” Best of all, it “feels like you’re not even wearing sunscreen,” according to one customer, and is “genius” for keeping skin protected, as described by another.

Keep your skin protected, hydrated, and looking radiant all year with Naked Sundays’ SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist Top Up, which is currently 20 percent off. And keep scrolling for even more on-sale glowy skincare from the brand.

