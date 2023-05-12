I Don’t Need to Wear Any Additional Makeup With This Tinted Moisturizer That Replaced 4 Steps in My Routine

Bonus: It has SPF.

Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

Published on May 12, 2023

I was shocked to discover i didn't need to use any additional makeup after using this tinted primer
Naked Sundays

I’m afraid of most sunscreens, even though I know it’s a step I can’t skip — the wrong SPF product can clog my pores and cause a weeks-long breakout. I have a couple I like for my face, but I test new ones with extreme caution since the transition to my spring/summer skincare beauty routine has not been smooth. The layering of all my skincare and makeup products has caused pilling, indicating that I need to simplify my routine. So, I decided to bite the bullet and try Naked Sundays’ SPF 50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion

Ideally, I wanted this Naked Sundays product to streamline my moisturizer, primer, and sunscreen products into one tidy package — it did that, but there was an additional benefit, too: It has subtle coverage that made the skin tint I planned on applying next moot. 

SPF50+ Collagen Glow Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion (Non Nano Zinc)

Naked Sundays

Shop now: $34; us.nakedsundays.com

If this is your introduction to Naked Sundays, it’s an Australian sun care brand that recently landed stateside. Australia has a very high incidence of skin cancer, and as such, its regulations for sunscreen are very strict — AKA, you can trust the brand. This sunscreen had to pass a lot of extra checks compared to its American counterparts. 

The lotion is a physical mineral sunscreen, which I personally find to be more effective and better for the environment. It’s formulated with collagen, watermelon extract, vitamin C, and antioxidants and features a thick consistency thanks to the addition of zinc SPF, but still blends seamlessly and effortlessly. It gives my skin a glow and blurs my pores, while the tint provides subtle coverage and evens out redness. And most importantly in my books, it doesn’t trigger my acne-prone skin. 

i was shocked to discover i didn't need to use any additional makeup after using this tinted primer

InStyle / Tamim Alnuweiri

The compact squeeze tube also fits into my purse. When I reapply sunscreen throughout the day (you should be reapplying every two hours), I’m also touching up my complexion. What started out as a solution to fix the pilling from all of my skincare products has also become a solution for reapplying SPF while wearing makeup. 

There is a downside: This product isn’t suitable for darker and deeper skin tones because of the beige tint — there currently aren’t  any additional shades. But if the Collagen Glow Mineral Perfecting Priming Lotion is a match for your complexion, I highly recommend heading to Naked Sundays’ website and getting yourself a tube for $34. 

