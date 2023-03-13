The Sheer Dress Trend Just Gave Us the Most Naked Oscars Red Carpet Ever

Sheer gowns swept the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards (and the blue carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party) the way Everything Everywhere All At Once swept every major Oscar category. Sheer dresses, skirts, as well as sheer, nearly-naked outfits in general, have become a celebrity style favorite in 2023, but never have we ever seen such a nearly naked Oscars red carpet.

VPL (AKA visible panty line) used to be filed under fashion faux pas, but thanks to looks worn by Emily Ratajkowski, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and others, unapologetically showing off your full-coverage, skin-tone undies — or in Florence Pugh's case, your whole thong — is now chic.

Scroll on for the best and sheerest celebrity looks from the 2023 Academy Awards.

Rihanna in Alaïa

Rihanna is the queen of high-fashion maternity looks, and the Alaïa dress she wore on the 95th Academy Awards red carpet was no exception. From hip slits to baby bump-accentuating mesh, this look served sheer decadence, pun entirely intended.

Lady Gaga in Versace

An open lover of all things Italian, Lady Gaga looked stunning in a Versace gown fresh off the couture house's Fall/Winter 2023 runway. Gaga's Tiffany & Co. accessories played well with the see-through elements of her dress, mimicking the curve-hugging lines from her drop-waist boned bodice, sleeves, and neckline in diamonds.

Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti

Swimsuit model legend Ashley Graham wore not one but two sheer looks for Hollywood's biggest evening, starting with a custom Alberta Ferretti two-piece look that paired a mesh maxi skirt with a mock-neck top featuring dramatic sheer sleeves. The look was all sultry drama, and the sleeves were a fashion moment unto themselves.



For her afterparty look, Graham opted for a chiffon dress in a ravishing shade of red that showed off the matching black bra and underwear set she wore beneath. While both looks served heaping plates of sheer, Graham's red carpet look, adorned with glittering stones and lavish lengths of fabric, was all about elegance, while her Vanity Fair Party look was tousled, dreamy, and undone.

Janelle Monáe In Area

Janelle Monáe looked like a work of art in a custom Area gown that featured impeccable, not to mention well-placed, beading across its sheer, halter top. The low-slung cutouts at the waist of the gown were also daring, making for a cohesive, avant-garde, and one-of-a-kind ensemble.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Sheer doesn't necessarily mean unadorned, as Sophie Turner proved at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Her caped Louis Vuitton dress was entirely sheer, excepting its bottommost, ultra-short romper layer, and studded with stones. The overall effect was one of a starry night.

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Gucci

Another take on sheer was served by Daisy Edgar-Jones, whose Gucci sheath dress wound the actress in loops of rhinestone-studded mesh from neck to toe. The ultra-embellished color doubled as a statement necklace for a look that glittered as much as the trophies handed out during the award ceremony.

Emily Ratajkowski in Feben

We're not saying that Emily Ratajkowski singlehandedly brought about the current "look at the sensible undies under my glamorous see-through dress" trend, but she definitely has left an indelible march on the style. Her Feben gown proves that nearly-naked can also be utterly glam.

Sabrina Carpenter in Paco Rabanne

Another sheer from the waist-up look was spotted on Sabrina Carpenter. Her Paco Rabanne dress doubled as jewelry at the wrists, neck, and bust, with some of the adornments serving as pasties.

Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad

Chrissy Teigen lived her best maximalist life in a sheer Zuhair Murad gown from its Spring/Summer Couture collection. From its plunging neckline, stone- and beadwork to its feathered sleeves, this look served tropical boudoir in the best possible way.

Michelle Williams in Chanel

Michelle Williams's gauzy Chanel Couture gown was modest by sheer celebrity 'fit style. Rather than feeling sheer fabric as the focal point, Williams' dreamy look starred a sheer cape and dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

