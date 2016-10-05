Barely-There Nail Polish Perfect for Your Next Mani Appointment 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Oct 05, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
<p>Smith &amp; Cult Ghost Edit&nbsp;</p>
Smith & Cult Ghost Edit 

This polish helps you perfect the appearance of your nails without masking them, AKA it will look like you have really healthy nails. What's not to love about that? 

<p>Nails Inc. Reflectors Polish Old Montague Street</p>
Nails Inc. Reflectors Polish Old Montague Street

A sheer blush with some shimmer for a little something extra? I'm in. You will be, too. 

<p>Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Dirty Little Secret</p>
Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Dirty Little Secret

The whole gel lab pro range is amazing because it blooming lasts. It's greige, which adds a little something extra, yet doesn't require a ton of maintenance. Plus, you can never go wrong with a little shimmer. 

<p>JinSoon Muse&nbsp;</p>
JinSoon Muse 

You will look and feel like a total lady wearing this polish.

<p>Priti NYC Coronation&nbsp;</p>
Priti NYC Coronation 

For you ladies and gents who are vegan, this polish is that and also 5-free, which is pretty cool. But beyond that, it has even application and wear and has enviable high shine. 

