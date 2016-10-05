Barely-There Nail Polish Perfect for Your Next Mani Appointment 

Let's face it, you can never go wrong with a basic or neutral nail lacquer. It is guaranteed to give you a polished, sophisticated, and timeless mani. Of course, then there's always the fact that wear and tear is far less visible on a nude or pale pink than on a burgundy or cobalt blue.

Some days, you just don't have time to worry if your nails will look OK, and on those days, we think you should reach for the following neutral polishes to up your glam game.