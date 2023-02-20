Nail Primers Are the Secret to Extending Your Mani's Life

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 @ 08:00AM
bare nails
Photo:

Getty Images

Nail polish is so much fun — it's why we're so obsessed with nail art trends. Between classic looks and out-there designs we pair to our zodiac signs, or even changing out gel tips for clean lacquer formulas, there's never a dull moment when it comes to our nails. The only frustrating moment is when we realize our polish is chipping and it's time for a change.

Extending the life of our manicure is something we all aspire to do. After all, if you're taking the time (and money) to do your nails, you want them to last as long as possible. Thankfully, nail primers can help you squeeze more life out of your manis and pedis. Yes, really.

So, to learn everything there is to know about nail primers, we tapped two nail experts. Below, they explain everything we need to know about them.

What are nail primers?

In the same way that you use makeup primer to prep the face for cosmetics, nail primers prep the nails for lacquer. "It's a cleanser to prep the nails before applying lacquer that is used to remove all dirt, oils and any residue from the nails to help aid in longer wear," explains Rachel Joseph, a Nailing Hollywood nail artist.

Olivia Van Iderstine, Olive & June's Mani Trend Expert and VP of Content & Creative, adds that nail primers are used as an extra step in your mani routine to extend the life of your mani by two to three days.

Most nail primers work by dehydrating the nail plate to increase lacquer adhesion. (No, they won't over-dry your nails.) For regular nail polish, we recommend Deborah Lippmann's 2-Second Nail Primer and Olive & June's Nail Primer. For gel polish, we recommend ORLY's Nail Tip Primer.

What are the benefits of using a nail primer?

A longer-lasting manicure, of course! "It gives your mani a 20% increase in durability and even makes polish application smoother and easier," adds Van Iderstine.

Now, do you really need it? For regular polish, not necessarily — it's just a nice add-on that extends your lacquer's life. However, it is necessary when using any semi-permanent nail enhancement, such as gel and acrylic.

"Nail primers are specific to the product they are priming for, so a gel primer will be different from acrylic primer," explains Laura Malarkey, a Nailing Hollywood nail artist. "If you skip primer, chances are your enhancements will crack, chip, or lift off within a day or two — so you definitely don’t want to forget that step." 

What's the best way to use a nail primer?

For starters, Van Iderstine says to begin with clean, dry, polish-free nails. Then, you can apply primer, let it dry, and follow with your favorite polish. Joseph adds that it's important to keep in mind that a little goes a long way, so you only need to use a small amount.

Related Articles
Dermalect sale
My Gel-Wrecked Nails Are Getting a Major Makeover Thanks to These On-Sale Strengthening Solutions
This Easy-To-Use Blurring Primer Stick Is What Kept Models From Looking Oily On The Runway At NYFW
Shoppers Say This Blurring Primer Stick Minimizes Pores “Like a Dream” and Keeps Skin Shine-Free “All Day”
Amazon Shoppers Call This $10 Multi-Use Oil Their "Beauty Secret"
Shoppers Rely on This $10 "Miracle" Oil for Nourishing Their Hair, Skin, and Nails
Pisces Nails
The Exact Nail Polish Each Zodiac Sign Should Use During Pisces Season
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them? - how to apply primer on face
What Are Makeup Primers and Why Do You Need Them?
Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Mani For Spring
Aura Nails Make For the Perfect Spring Mani
Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Desires for Spring
How to Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Wildest Dreams
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
Nail Brightener
So, What Does a Nail Brightener Actually Do?
French Manicure
Invisible French Manicures Are the Dainty Twist to This Classic Trend
Short Stiletto Nails
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
This $5 Nail Oil Grew My Nails Out So Long People Ask If They're Fake
This $5 Oil Treatment Grew Out My Stubby Nails So Long, People Ask If They're Fake
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
Best Nail Moments of the Grammys
The 11 Best Nail Moments From the Grammys
Valentine's Day Nail Art
The Best Valentine’s Day Nail Art To Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Dermelect Ridge Filler Sale
The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day