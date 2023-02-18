To celebrate Pisces season, we outlined the best nail polish shade each zodiac sign should use this month. From chartreuse for the extravagant Leo to the deep metallic teal for Sagittarius to a beautiful lavender for innovative Aquarius — there’s a perfect lacquer for everyone.

It's here! Pisces season runs from February 18 to March 20, which then marks the beginning of spring. With the ingress of the Sun into the dreamy and imaginative spirit of Pisces, many of us will want to polish our nails with soft hues made with metallics, pearlescent finishes, and sparkles as Pisces is all about fantasy and glamour. So, these enchanting accents will add charm to our tips and enrich our souls as we embrace the celestial loveliness of the incoming month

01 of 12 Pisces To shop: $9; oliveandjune.com This season will inspire you to take risks in your love life, and wearing a rich purple on your nails will give you more confidence. Since this is the color of regalness, it’s great to wear on a first date to show that you demand respect, kindness, and TLC at all times.

02 of 12 Aries To shop: $30; chanel.com It’s been a long winter, so adorning your nails with a soft peach is going to serve as motivation to set your sparky goals into action. Not only that, but this playful hue will help you creatively strategize ways to make them a reality.

03 of 12 Taurus To shop: $16; londontownusa.com Romance is in the air, Taurus. All the more reason for you to adorn your nails with a whimsical pink nail polish to bring love into your life. If you’re looking for self-love or confidence, this color will do the trick in aligning you to your higher self.

04 of 12 Gemini To shop: $14.50; cirquecolors.com This magical nail polish will help ground your energy, especially since your mind will be racing a million miles per minute during Pisces season. Wear this nail polish to center yourself and decompress from the material world, it’ll give you resolve when the going gets tough.

05 of 12 Cancer To shop: $9; nailsinc.com A luminous nail polish with soft speckles is the lush look that you’ve been longing for. Wear this color to draw attention to your pincers, which dictate your innermost sentiments.

06 of 12 Leo To shop: $18; coteshop.com You love to stand out in a crowd, which is why you should brighten up your claws with a fun and lively chartreuse color. After all, you deserve to get the attention you crave — even if you’re still in hibernation mode from the current winter season.

07 of 12 Virgo To shop: $16; nclabeauty.com A soft glittery pink is an ideal color to wear when canoodling with bae. It’ll go with any vibe, activity, or endeavor you both take on — as well as match most of your wardrobe. Plus, this color will bring harmony to the relationship you have with your significant other.

08 of 12 Libra To shop: $18; smithandcult.com This shade of taupe will remind you not to invite drama into your orb and to remain centered throughout the upcoming weeks. You’ll find peace as this color will soothe both your heart and mind by making you feel free of stress.

09 of 12 Scorpio To shop: $10; ulta.com Allow your artistry to shine bright this month. Wear gold nail polish to fire up your inner passions and creative nature — it'll benefit your well-being.

10 of 12 Sagittarius To shop: $5.50; sallybeauty.com Your emotional side will come out this month and make you more sensitive than ever as you connect with your intuition. A teal blue color will make your sixth sense more powerful and allow you to see matters from a different perspective.

11 of 12 Capricorn To shop: $16; nclabeauty.com Change is coming your way, which is why you have to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the fresh start that’s coming your way. These vibrant red nails are just the vibe check you need to bring out the positive energy in your life and let loose.