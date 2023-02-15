How to Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Wildest Dreams

By
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust
Lisa Stardust

Lisa Stardust is a New York City-based astrologer who is known for her pop culture horoscopes. Stardust acts as a guide for clients to help navigate them through finances, relationships, and other important facets of life. She is the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 07:00AM
Use Nail Polish to Manifest Your Desires for Spring
Getty Images.

Did you know that you can manifest your seasonal intentions through creating your own personal nail polish? Color magic practitioner Sarah Potter and ORLY Color Labs have been working together for years to help you bring your innermost visions to life through color and nail polish. Naturally, I had to check it out.

This season, I’m looking to bring more confidence and love into my life. So, when I spoke to Potter about what’s going on in my personal world, she suggested that I incorporate gold and pink into my color palette for the season. Gold represents self-esteem and abundance, while pink is the color of love — particularly self-love. 

After discussing the type of gold I like, Potter advised the color technician to mix a darker gold — after all, I don’t wear bright hues this time of the year. First, we added a fuchsia in order to see the color (since the gold wasn’t a popping, vibrant shade) and we decided to incorporate more of it into the nail polish in order to get the true essence of my intention. It only took three drops of fuchsia with a whole lotta gold to create my ultimate color. The finished product was a pinkish color with gold flecks.

A week later, I received the nail polish in the mail. I immediately went to get a mani-pedi to infuse my life with that energy. My manicurist fell in love with the color, so I explained to her that it was my personal color that I had made to manifest my dreams. Not only is it a baller move to have your own nail polish named after you, but wearing it can change your life for the better. 

Did it work? Yes. However, you have to be mindful of meditating on your hopes while painting your nails or getting a mani-pedi — that helps in bringing everything together. Every time I look at my nails and toes, I’m reminded of my innate power and want to embrace all parts of myself with loving arms — the good, the bad, and the ugly. 


My mother also partook in this adventure with Potter and ORLY. Even though I’m a magical being, my mother doesn’t subscribe to some of the same beliefs I do. Her Pisces sun wants to adhere to a mystical way of thinking — but seeing is believing. What can I say, she has a Capricorn ascendent so the proof is in the pudding for her. 

After a lengthy conversation with Potter, they decided on red since my mom has been wanting to put herself out there more and would like more pep in her step to beat the winter blues. They close a blue-red color that balances out the intensity of red by bringing in peaceful vibes. My mom also wanted to ensure she was spiritually protected, so the color technician blended a violet purple with the red under Potter’s guidance. The resulting color was a berry red, which will give her energy and strength to get through winter — as well as the ability to be bold and courageous in her life. 

Did it work? Yes! My mom didn’t meditate when getting her pedicure, but looks at her beautifully painted toes everyday. She has been more social minded and happier in the weeks following the nail polish application — there has been a noticeable difference. 

I would recommend this service to anyone looking to upgrade their life. IMHO, it’s a wonderful activity to do with family and friends. You can manifest your dreams and create happiness through this lovely experience by Sarah Potter and ORLY.

Related Articles
Rihannaâs Super Bowl Manicure Was Finished With This Conditioning Oil Thatâs Loved by Over 19,900 Amazon Shoppers
Rihanna Finished Off Her Fire-Red Super Bowl Manicure With This $10 Conditioning Nail Oil From Amazon
Nail Brightener
So, What Does a Nail Brightener Actually Do?
French Manicure
Invisible French Manicures Are the Dainty Twist to This Classic Trend
Colors for Manifesting Love
Wearing These Colors Can Help You Manifest Love, According to an Astrologer
Short Stiletto Nails
Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over
This $5 Nail Oil Grew My Nails Out So Long People Ask If They're Fake
This $5 Oil Treatment Grew Out My Stubby Nails So Long, People Ask If They're Fake
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
I Own Over 600 Nail Polishes, and These 4 Products Are My Staples for Salon-Perfect Manicures
Best Nail Moments of the Grammys
The 11 Best Nail Moments From the Grammys
Valentine's Day Nail Art
The Best Valentine’s Day Nail Art To Wear, According to Your Zodiac Sign
Dermelect Ridge Filler Sale
The Smoothening Nail Concealer I Go Through Like Water Is on Sale for One More Day
TK Under-$TK Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
10 Under-$20 Products You Need to Create Festive Valentine's Day Nails at Home
Red Nail Theory Polishes
I Tried Dozens of Red Nail Polishes to Test TikTok’s Red Nail Theory Trend, and These 3 Are My Favorites
Moody Winter Nail Art by Sign
These Are the Perfect, Moody Winter Nail Polish Colors For Each Zodiac Sign
Micro French Nails Trend
Micro French Manicures Are the Effortlessly Chic Nail Look Of the Moment
Aquarius Season Nail Polish
The One Nail Polish Color Every Sign Should Wear for Aquarius Season
This Base Coat is so Flattering and Concealing, I Wear it on Bare Nails
This $13 Basecoat Enhances and Conceals My Natural Nails So Well, I Skip Polish Altogether