The Nail Polish Behind Hailey Bieber’s Viral Manicure Is Back in Stock — and on Sale Today

Whether you’re doing some early holiday shopping or buying yourself a pick-me-up treat, Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has deals on millions of products — including tons of glamorous nail care markdowns. Customer-favorite brands like OPI, Bioderma, Deborah Lippmann, and more are discounted, including everything from nail polish to hand creams to cuticle oils, and anything else you need to get your at-home spa day going for up to 20 percent off. The only downside? How dangerously easy it is to add it all to cart.

Amazon Prime Early Access Nail Care Deals

If you still haven’t tried the latest viral nail trend, AKA glazed donut nails a là Hailey Bieber, you’re in luck: The very shade used in the popular manicure, OPI’s Funny Bunny, is back in stock and on sale. Promising up to 11 days of gel-like wear and shine without the hassle of removing gel, the polishes in OPI’s whites collection have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer said that the polish is long-lasting “with a salon-quality shine and finish,” while another commented on how it’s a “great middle-of-the-road between gel and polish” that “lasts twice as long as regular polish but isn't thick like gel.”

Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $14); amazon.com

When it comes to two-in-one polishes that work to keep nails healthy, shoppers love OPI’s Nail Envy Nail Strengthener. Available in tinted shades like light pink and nude, the powerhouse polish can help with conditions like soft and thin nails or dry and brittle ones thanks to ingredients like wheat protein and calcium. A whopping 31,000 five-star ratings proves its popularity, with over 100 people calling it a “miracle” in their reviews Another swears by it so much they “recommend this product to everyone who has trouble growing your nails.” Whatever ails you nails, there’s a solution in a bottle here.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $19), amazon.com

If there’s a single nail brand associated with pure fun, it’s Deborah Lippmann, one of the O.G. glitter nail polish brands. The brand’s Gel Lab Pro collections are on sale, including over 24 shades in the pink colors collection like bright fuchsia, sheer lilac, and bubblegum pink. One reviewer noted that though the line is pricey, it has “beautiful color and stays so much better than any other polish” — so if you want to try the brand out, now’s the time.

Amazon

Shop now: $18 (Originally $20), amazon.com

These popular nail products rarely go on sale, so stock up now while you have the chance to get your nails into tip-top shape for fall.