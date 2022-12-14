This Customer-Loved Cashmere Brand Is Having a Major Holiday Sale, and Prices Start at Just $48

Shop our favorite 10 cashmere pieces all under $100.

Published on December 14, 2022

In the midst of refolding my sweater pile recently, it became clear to me what my New Year’s resolution will be: To invest in higher-quality pieces. Sorting through the stack, I found pilled knits that had lost their shape after just a few months of wear, with stretched out sleeves and necks and patterns that had become obscured after one wash. But among the many worn-out sweaters were a few gems still in practically-new condition that, unsurprisingly though not fun to admit, were my most expensive. Sitting in front of me was the perfect example of why sometimes it’s better to invest in pieces rather than just stock up. 

Though January might still be a few weeks away, I’ve decided to embark on my resolution early because Naadam, a shopper-favorite brand for cashmere, has marked down a number of its best-selling styles. Naadam sources its cashmere directly, which allows the brand to price fairly year round, but luxury cashmere, even at industry-low prices, can still be a bit much for my personal budget — that’s is why I’m taking advantage of the brand’s sale, where I can get customer-approved sweaters, sets, and more all for under $100. 

If you’re also looking to add a few more pieces that will last you this winter and the next to your wardrobe, I sorted through Naadam’s sale and found the 10 best cashmere deals, with prices starting at just $48.

Vibrant pink has been seen all over Hollywood this year, from Anne Hathaway to most recently Selena Gomez, who wore a Barbiecore-inspired sweater while out in NYC. While I won’t be buying the multi-hyphenate’s exact sweater (her Valentino knit retails for $6,900) I will be adding a similar style from Naadam to my cart. The cashmere brand’s cropped sweater in the shade fuchsia, which is currently 40 percent off, is a customer favorite, with one shopper who owns two colors writing, “This is my favorite sweater…It’s soft and breathable, light and warm…I want to wear this for everything — at home, casual with jeans, or paired with a nice pair of slacks and boots.”

Cashmere Ribbed Cropped Sweater

naadam

Shop now: $81 (Originally $135); naadam.com

In the spirit of elevating basics, I think it’s about time we all swap out that sweat set we acquired during the pandemic for one that’s a bit more luxurious and, at least in my case, slightly more chic. Both the brand’s recycled cashmere hoodie and jogger are 50 percent off and available in a number of colors, including classics like black, taupe, and oatmeal. Together, these pieces have over 100 five-star ratings, with customers loving that the hoodie has a “nicely slouchy but not too baggy” fit. Another shopper wrote that they “never want to take” the joggers off calling the fabric “the nicest cashmere [they’ve] ever owned.”

Recycled Cashmere Hoodie

naadam

Shop now: $98 (Originally $195); naadam.com

Recycled Cashmere Jogger

naadam

Shop now: $98 (Originally $195); naadam.com

And if you’re interested in something timeless, there are few options better than this ribbed sweater, which has hundreds of five-star ratings. The knit, though not oversized, has enough room to layer with your favorite turtleneck or T-shirt. And when it comes to comfort, shoppers describe the softness as “unreal” and “like wearing a warm hug all day.” As for the weight, one shopper noted that, “it keeps you warm when it’s cold out but breathes well and doesn’t make you overheat indoors.”

Cashmere Ribbed Sweater

naadam

Shop now: $75 (Originally $150); naadam.com 

Upgrading the quality of your wardrobe doesn’t always have to be such an investment thanks to Naadam, where you can find a number of customer-loved cashmere sweaters on sale for less than $100 right now. 

