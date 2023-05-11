(Almost) The Whole Family Is Back in the First Trailer for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

"We're having a reunion."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 @ 12:42PM
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
Photo:

Focus Features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

Toula Portokalos and her big, fat Greek family are back. More than two decades after My Big Fat Greek Wedding cemented its place in the rom-com pantheon, the gang is back for a third installment of the beloved franchise (remember the TV show?). Nia Vardalos, who wrote the original, is back with almost everyone from the original cast, including John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Melina Kotselou. Michael Constantine, who passed away back in 2021, hasn't been recast, but his character does play a major role in the new movie. The film centers around a trip the entire family takes to "reconnect with our roots," which was Gus's — Constantine's character and the patriarch of the family — last wish. 

"So we're having a reunion. And by we, I mean the whole family," Toula says in the trailer.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Focus Features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 arrives in theaters on Sept. 8 and because she's a superstar, Vardalos wrote and directed the film, too.

In February, Vardalos told People that the production was emotional and that there was even a specific scene in the new film that had her Corbett "both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was.

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for," Vardalos said. "John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible. It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.'"

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Focus Features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Focus Features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

Vardalos also told the publication that she'd written the script a while ago and it just took some time to get everything moving (you know why).

"I had written the script, and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020. But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," she said. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan Said Her 'Freaky Friday' Look Was Inspired By Avril Lavigne
Tom Holland Crowded Room
Tom Holland Said His Latest Role Made Him Re-evaluate His Mental Health
Kim Cattrall attends the "About My Father" premiere
Kim Cattrall's Sequin Jumpsuit and Metallic Trench Coat Was So Samantha Jones-Coded
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Says She Was Always Dangerously Close to a "Wardrobe Malfunction" on the Set of 'Daredevil'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Responded to Rumors That She Used a Surrogate to Welcome Her Daughter Esti
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson Is Still a Disney Adult, Even After Suing Disney
Christina Applegate SAG Awards
Christina Applegate Says She's Likely Done With On-Camera Work
Halle Bailey 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere
Halle Bailey Committed to 'The Little Mermaid' Theme in a Sculptural Metallic Blue Gown
Meena Harris at the 2023 Gold Gala
Meena Harris Went for a "Festive But Classic" Vibe at the 2023 Gold Gala
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Yassified Her Versace LBD With the Blingiest Stilettos
Zendaya & Tom
Zendaya and Tom Holland Showed Off Their Casual Couple's Style for a Rare Courtside Date
Margot Robbie's 2023 Met Gala After-Party Dress Was Inspired by a Nostalgic Barbie Look
Margot Robbie Channeled the First-Ever Barbie Doll With Her Met Gala After-Party Look
Austin Butler in Dune
'Dune' Teased Bald Austin Butler With Its Latest Sneak Peek
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
The Royal Family Shared the Sweetest Photo for Princess Charlotte's Birthday
Rita Ora
Rita Ora's 2023 Met Gala Naked Dress Had the Most Dramatic Train
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna Arrived at the 2023 Met Gala Wearing the Biggest White Flowers, Ever