(Almost) The Whole Family Is Back in the First Trailer for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

Toula Portokalos and her big, fat Greek family are back. More than two decades after My Big Fat Greek Wedding cemented its place in the rom-com pantheon, the gang is back for a third installment of the beloved franchise (remember the TV show?). Nia Vardalos, who wrote the original, is back with almost everyone from the original cast, including John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Elias Kacavas, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, and Melina Kotselou. Michael Constantine, who passed away back in 2021, hasn't been recast, but his character does play a major role in the new movie. The film centers around a trip the entire family takes to "reconnect with our roots," which was Gus's — Constantine's character and the patriarch of the family — last wish.

"So we're having a reunion. And by we, I mean the whole family," Toula says in the trailer.

Focus Features 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3'

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 arrives in theaters on Sept. 8 and because she's a superstar, Vardalos wrote and directed the film, too.

In February, Vardalos told People that the production was emotional and that there was even a specific scene in the new film that had her Corbett "both in tears" because of how "incredible" it was.

"We actually have a scene where we're dancing on a dock in the most beautiful cobalt light that our incredible cinematographer Barry Peterson waited for and waited for and waited for," Vardalos said. "John and I are standing on a pier dancing together, and we were both in tears. It was incredible. It's just the view around, just the blue of the light, the water. And [Corbett] said, 'Baby, look where you brought us.' Isn't that amazing? And then I said, 'Thank you for coming.'"

Vardalos also told the publication that she'd written the script a while ago and it just took some time to get everything moving (you know why).

"I had written the script, and we were ready to go in 2020. This is an old story. Everyone was ready to go in 2020. But we went at the right time. We began filming in the summer," she said. "It was incredible. It was an incredible experience. It was hot and beautiful and the sun was shining. It was just great."

