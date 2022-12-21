The colder months of the year are full of celebration due to the holiday season.

And while it’s a joyful time of year for most, the cooler temperatures may bring on dry and dull skin for many of us — and mushrooms could be the answer you're looking for.

What’s special about mushrooms is that they have a variety of healing properties both inside and out. If you look at skincare products that are dedicated to anti-aging, brightening, calming, and hydrating – there’s a good chance you’ll see some type of mushroom as an ingredient.

Mushrooms, whether extracted and applied topically or ingested were further found to reduce inflammation while serving as an antioxidant, making it a key ingredient throughout the winter for those struggling with dull and dry skin. For example, beta-glucan is known to improve the skin barrier, and luckily for those whose skin suffers in the winter – it’s found in mushrooms.

Ahead, Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf and other skincare experts explain why mushrooms are great for your skin health during the winter and share how you can incorporate the ingredient into your skincare routine.

Why do some people experience dull and dry skin during the winter?

Dry skin gets worse in the winter due to several factors, dermatologist Dr. Ramya Garlapati, FAAD explains. “During the winter months, the cold outdoor weather and reduction in humidity can strip the skin of its natural skin barrier,” she shares. This in combination with people turning up their heaters and taking long hot showers can also lead to worsening of the skin barrier resulting in dull, dry, and itchy skin.

This condition can oftentimes also be due to lack of hydration and moisturizing as well. “It is important to ensure the skin is moisturized and precautions are taken,” Dr. Graf shares. This can be done by ensuring the air inside is moist and you're using a heavy cream topically.



How do mushrooms benefit skin?

Mushrooms can help the overall health and appearance of your skin. They have the ability to draw water into the skin and are rich in fatty acids that help to retain moisture and maintain the skin barrier. Incorporating mushrooms in your skincare routine can help in a number of ways such as:

Boosting collagen production

Providing antioxidant protection for skin

Brightening the skin

Hydrating and moisturizing the skin

Providing anti-aging benefits

Providing anti-inflammatory benefits

Balancing pH levels

Reducing breakouts

Being a source of vitamin D

Who can benefit most from mushrooms in skincare?

Dry skin types can benefit most from the benefits, as mushrooms can help increase hydration and reduce itchiness caused by dry and flaky skin. “The antioxidants in mushrooms will also help reduce skin inflammation and relieve symptoms of conditions like eczema and psoriasis,” Dr. Graf explains.

How to Incorporate Mushrooms Into Your Skincare Routine

Mushroom-infused skincare products can be used topically as a quick remedy for dryness and other ailments. “Some mushrooms are found in skincare and cosmetics and when they are listed as ingredients, it is beneficial since mushrooms do contain anti-aging and skin [brightening] properties,” Dr. Graf shares.

“Products containing mushrooms are available as serums, lotions, creams, and various other skincare products,” Dr. Garlapati adds.

Some of our favorites include Drunk Elephant's Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum, Youth to the People's Adaptogen Deep Moisture Cream, and Humanrace's Humidifying Face Cream.

