Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale

A skincare product should, of course, have long-term benefits — whatever those may be. A great bonus in some products is immediate, temporary improvements, too, and such is the case with Murad’s viral, frequently sold out Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, which is quietly 20 percent off on the brand’s site with the code SHOPDIRECT20.

The little anti-aging white and green treatment launched last year to very immediate fanfare. The product has amassed over 450 million views on TikTok and sold out multiple times. What could have created that much hype and admiration since just December 2021? It begins with the instant, “filler in a tube”-like effects described by dozens of shoppers.

To use, gently squeeze the tube, dispense a little bit of Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, and tap into wrinkles using the metal tip. Hyaluronic acid, squalane, and hexapeptide (deemed the closest ingredient you can get to Botox without a needle) flood deep and/or fine lines. Even the deepest and oldest lines will be quickly filled in, blurred, plumped, and smoothed out.

Those immediate benefits are enough to justify the price to some shoppers, but there are long-term benefits, too. With routine use, Targeted Wrinkle Corrector should improve your skin’s elasticity, prevent new or worsened wrinkles, and promote a generally smoother complexion.

After a year of use, one reviewer in their late 60s wrote, “It really fills in the deep crevices around my mouth and frown lines between my eyes.” Another shopper with “quite deep” wrinkles on their forehead, under eyes, and mouth said, “[The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector] made them markedly better… it really helped plump those areas, so my face looked brighter and younger.”

Most of the times I’ve seen Murad’s much-gushed-over wrinkle treatment sell out, it’s been full price. Take advantage of this under-the-radar sale and try (or stock up on) Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector using the code SHOPDIRECT20.

P.S. The 20 percent off code can be applied sitewide, so consider nabbing a bottle of the Deep Relief Acne Treatment — I truly can’t live without it.