Shoppers Say This Often Sold-Out Wrinkle Treatment Immediately “Fills in Deep Crevices,” and It’s on Sale

It leaves skin looking “brighter and younger.”

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 @ 03:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Murad Wrinkle Corrector
Photo:

Murad / InStyle

A skincare product should, of course, have long-term benefits — whatever those may be. A great bonus in some products is immediate, temporary improvements, too, and such is the case with Murad’s viral, frequently sold out Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, which is quietly 20 percent off on the brand’s site with the code SHOPDIRECT20.

The little anti-aging white and green treatment launched last year to very immediate fanfare. The product has amassed over 450 million views on TikTok and sold out multiple times. What could have created that much hype and admiration since just December 2021? It begins with the instant, “filler in a tube”-like effects described by dozens of shoppers.

To use, gently squeeze the tube, dispense a little bit of Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, and tap into wrinkles using the metal tip. Hyaluronic acid, squalane, and hexapeptide (deemed the closest ingredient you can get to Botox without a needle) flood deep and/or fine lines. Even the deepest and oldest lines will be quickly filled in, blurred, plumped, and smoothed out.

Targeted Wrinkle Corrector

Murad

Those immediate benefits are enough to justify the price to some shoppers, but there are long-term benefits, too. With routine use, Targeted Wrinkle Corrector should improve your skin’s elasticity, prevent new or worsened wrinkles, and promote a generally smoother complexion.

After a year of use, one reviewer in their late 60s wrote, “It really fills in the deep crevices around my mouth and frown lines between my eyes.” Another shopper with “quite deep” wrinkles on their forehead, under eyes, and mouth said, “[The Targeted Wrinkle Corrector] made them markedly better… it really helped plump those areas, so my face looked brighter and younger.”  

Most of the times I’ve seen Murad’s much-gushed-over wrinkle treatment sell out, it’s been full price. Take advantage of this under-the-radar sale and try (or stock up on) Murad’s Targeted Wrinkle Corrector using the code SHOPDIRECT20

P.S. The 20 percent off code can be applied sitewide, so consider nabbing a bottle of the Deep Relief Acne Treatment — I truly can’t live without it. 

Deep Relief Acne Treatment

Murad

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
Princess Diana in Black Swimsuit in the Ocean
Princess Diana Reportedly Wore This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit in the '90s — and I Found It at Amazon
Older woman applying moisturizer
Shoppers Over 50 Say This Repairing Moisturizer "Improves" Skin and Leaves It "Soft and Supple"
Related Articles
Older woman applying moisturizer
Shoppers Over 50 Say This Repairing Moisturizer "Improves" Skin and Leaves It "Soft and Supple"
Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Cream Reduced Fine Lines and Made Them "Look Younger" in Just One Week
Shoppers Say This Face Cream Softens Fine Lines and Makes Skin Look "Plumper" After Just a Few Uses
OPI Nail Strengthener
Shoppers Saw a “Huge Improvement” in Brittle Nails With This Now-$14 Strengthening Treatment
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Electic Razor Wet or Dry Shave
This $42 Tool Is My Secret to a Smooth, Irritation-Free Shave on Wet or Dry Skin
Vera Wang Moisturizer
74-Year-Old Vera Wang Dubbed This Moisturizer From a Sarah Jessica Parker-Used Brand "an Essential"
Mature Woman Applying Drugstore Face Moisturizer
An 84-Year-Old Shopper Said This Drugstore Moisturizer Makes Them Look 60 — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Jennifer Garnerâs âFavoriteâ Drugstore Retinol
Jennifer Garner’s “Favorite” Drugstore Retinol Is on Sale for 59% Off Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day
Amazon Minimo Glow
In Less Than 10 Minutes, This On-Sale Exfoliator Gives My Skin a Youthful Glow and an Even Texture
Anti-Aging Products
7 Under-$20 Anti-Aging Products on Amazon Shoppers in Their 70s Swear by for Wrinkles and Fine Lines
Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Early Prime Day Deals One-Off Deal: Hair Growth/Thickening Product
I Tried the Hair Treatment Shoppers Say Makes Hair Look “Thicker and Healthier” — and It’s 30% Off Now
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$13 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Amazon Bodycare
Amazon's Most-Loved Bodycare Products Include an $11 Lotion That Even a 99-Year-Old Uses for Smooth Skin
Nail Concealer
Shoppers With Brittle Nails Say Just 1 Coat of This $10 Treatment Makes Nails "Stronger and Healthier"