Everyone in My Family Swears by This Soothing Cream for “Hours” of Relief From Itchy Eczema Flare-Ups

My niece even calls it a "miracle" cream.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 10, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Eczema Flare-Ups Quick Relief Cream
Photo:

@muradskincare Instagram

Since I can remember, my sister has always dealt with eczema on her hands and joints. It would flare up badly during the colder months, and then when I thought she would get some relief during the spring and summer, her skin would become inflamed and irritated from outdoor allergens. And as my niece got older, we realized she had also inherited dermatitis, but the perk of being a beauty writer is that I know about the best skincare products in the game. So when Murad reached out to me this past winter to announce the launch of their Eczema Control Collection, their timing was perfect — my sister and niece were having one of their worst flare-ups in years. She said their saving grace was the Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment, and my sister won't leave the house without it. 

The Murad Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment is formulated with ground cherry and oat lipids to help soothe, reduce redness, and hydrate irritated skin. It also contains highly concentrated colloidal oatmeal that helps relieve itchiness and inflammation caused by skin sensitivity and eczema. The cream comes in a squeezable tube with a twistable cap, is unscented with a smooth buttery consistency, and absorbs quickly. The cream can be used multiple times a day and applied to various areas, such as the body, hands, and even around the eyes.

Nordstrom Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment

Nordstrom

Shop now: $46; nordstrom.com and amazon.com

My sister said this cream saved her from the "extreme itching spells" she usually falls into when the temperatures begin to shift. She compared the sensation of Murad cream on her flare-ups to the relief you get when you put aloe vera on a sunburn. "The redness isn't as visible, my skin isn't as dry, and I only have to reapply it once throughout the day,” she said, adding that it "absorbs quickly," meaning her clothes aren't stained by the product. My niece, who also has been dealing with eczema, said this was a "miracle product" when it came to her persistent itchiness. She added that many products were “too potent or fragrant” to use around her eyes, but this cream wasn't. She also appreciated that it didn't leave her face or joints feeling shiny and coated, and that " a little goes a long way.”

If you or someone in your family deals with eczema or itchy and sensitive skin, Murad's Quick Relief Colloidal Oatmeal Treatment can help to calm those dry and flaky patches for $46 on Nordstrom and Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Amazon short overalls sale
Amazon Shoppers Found the Cutest One-Piece Summer Outfit, and It's Just $20
RoseSkinCo CPC - Shoppers and Editors Are 'Shocked' By This Device That Painlessly Zaps Away Hair for Good â and Itâs on Sale
I Never Need to Shave, Wax, or Tweeze Again After Using This Painless Hair Removal Device
Related Articles
Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
Bali Womens One Smooth U Ultra Light
Shoppers in Their 70s Call Amazon’s No.1 Best-Selling Bra “Wonderfully Comfortable,” and It’s 58% Off
Moms Personal Shopper Adding Nordstrom Styles to Care
I’m My Mom’s Personal Shopper, and We’re Buying These 10 Under-$100 Summer Styles on Sale at Nordstrom
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Wore Denim Overalls With Katie Holmes’ Controversial Shoe Style
Jlo Denim Dress
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore This Surprising Summer Outfit Trend in the Sexiest Way
Makeup primer sale
69-Year-Old Shoppers Say Their “Pores Seem to Vanish” After Applying This Now-$10 Makeup Primer
Supermodel Adriana Lima Says Sheâs âObsessedâ With This Moisturizer Shoppers Call âPerfect for Summerâ
Adriana Lima Is “Obsessed” With This Plumping Face Cream That Shoppers Say Improves Fine Lines in 3 Weeks
Wearing Your Nightgown Out and About Is Still the Hottest Trend â and You Can Achieve the Style With These TK Pieces
Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Risqué Trend That's Actually Super Practical for Summer
LOTD
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore the Outfit-Elevating Shoe Anne Hathaway Wears
Love Indus Blurring Cream CPC
I Watched My Laugh Lines and Forehead Creases Smooth Out After Just 2 Weeks of Using This Skin-Blurring Cream
FAB firming body lotion sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This Sculpting Body Lotion Makes a “Dramatic Difference” — and It’s Half Off
Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears
Emma Stone Made a Rare Outing in the Perfect-for-Summer Print Kate Middleton Also Wears
chantelle bra
I Wear a 38DD Bra, and I Finally Found a Strapless Style That’s Actually Supportive and Comfortable
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Ultra-Simple Basic That’s Taking Over Hollywood
Pregnancy-safe skin care _ Pregnant woman sitting by a pool
Your Cheat Sheet to Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care
72-Year-Olds Say They Saw an Improvement in Crepey Skin "the Second" They Used This $12 Body Butter
72-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $12 Body Butter Improves Crepey Skin Fast