Shoppers Say This On-Sale Primer Makes Skin “Flawless” With Diminished Wrinkles and Hidden Pores

You have two more days to shop the sale.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim Alnuweiri

Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023 @ 05:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

73-year-old shoppers say this on sale priming treatment makes skin "flawless" with diminished wrinkles and hidden pores
Getty Images.

When friends and family ask me for skincare advice, my first question is always “do you wear sunscreen?” When they say no, they usually explain that there simply is a seamless way to get it into their routine. They’ll argue that between all the serums, moisturizers, primers, and foundations, they simply can’t add another step. I sympathize — but the solution is to find a product that is already a skincare step in your routine, but one that includes SPF. Murad’s Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30 primer is a prime example — and it’s on sale for two more days with the code LOVEMURAD

Invisiblur is a priming serum and a sun protectant. It’s a non-comedogenic formula with a soft-focus complex at its core. The complex has three main functions — it fills in uneven texture and wrinkles to create a smooth complexion, blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines, and helps makeup last at least 12 hours. It also has SPF 30 and other skincare ingredients like peptides that restore firmness and sunflower extract to retain moisture. 

Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Murad

Shop now: $61 with code LOVEMURAD (Originally $71); murad.com

Shoppers are beyond on board; Invisiblur has over 300 five-star reviews on its website and 500-plus top-tier ratings and reviews across both Amazon and Ulta. One shopper described it as “creating a flawless background” for their makeup. “It covers my pores and small acne scars,” another shopper said. “My skin is soft and smooth after applying it and my wrinkles diminished a lot.” Another person similarly called it “the holy grail of primers” for the way it minimizes pores and fine lines. As far as the SPF protection goes, one reviewer wrote “I am dark skinned and it doesn't give my skin a strange purple or white cast like many other sunscreens do.” 

Head to Murad to shop the Inivisblur primer that makes skin look so flawless, shoppers  “don’t wear foundation” when using it. Don’t forget to use the code LOVEMURAD at checkout for $10 off. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Has a Secret Section of Professional Skincare From Dermatologist-Approved Brands
Amazon Has a Secret Section of Professional Skincare From Dermatologist-Approved Brands
The Brand Behind This Editor-Loved Fragrance Launched a Firming Body Oil With the Same âHeavenlyâ Scent
The Brand Behind This Editor-Loved Fragrance Launched a Firming Body Oil With the Same “Heavenly” Scent
Second Skin Undies Review
I Found the Next Best Thing to Going Commando: These Ultra-Stretchy Undies That Feel Like Nothing
Related Articles
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Olds Coarse Hair âSoftâ and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
The Serum That Made a 70-Year-Old’s Coarse Hair Soft and Frizz-Free Is Now Just $22 at Amazon
Amazon Editor Weekend Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I’m Adding to My Cart This Weekend
30 Amazon Fashion Weekend Deals
The 30 Best Fashion Deals at Amazon This Weekend, From $47 Steve Madden Boots to $39 Calvin Klein Pants
Drew Barrymore Just Dropped an Entire List of Affordable Beauty Must-Haves That âWonât Let You Downâ (Update: 3 images)
Drew Barrymore Just Revealed Her Favorite Beauty Picks Starting at $7 — Including One That “Saves” Her Skin
Shoppers Have Been Wearing These "Perfectly Baggie" $33 Sweats for "3 Days Straight"
These $30 “Buttery” Sweatpants Are So Comfortable, Shoppers Have Worn Them for "3 Days Straight"
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Amazon's Best-Selling $24 Slides Feel Like "Walking on Clouds," According to Reviewers
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Ushered in Spring With a Pastel Dress and the Metallic Shoe Trend Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Ulta Foreo Sale
The "Magical" Device That Improves Skin Texture “Dramatically” Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday
Almost Every Celebrity Owns a Pair of These Super Controversial Shoes â and Theyâre on Mega Sale Right Now
The Controversial Sneakers Megan Fox, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez Have Worn Are Secretly on Sale
Amazon Shoppers Walked â20 Milesâ in These Khloe Kardashian-Worn Sneakers With Zero "Aches"
Amazon Shoppers Say They Can Walk “20 Miles” With Zero “Aches" in These Khloé Kardashian-Worn Sneakers
Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Moisturizer "The Best" for Firming Skin And Smoothing Wrinkles
Amazon Shoppers Noticed Firmer Skin and “Less Wrinkles” After a Month of Using This $15 Cream
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
People Say This Conditioning Lash Primer Makes It Look Like They "Have Falsies On," and It's $21 Now
65-year-old shoppers say this serum from a selena gomez-used brand "gave [their] face a glow [they] havenât seen in years / and it's on sal
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This French Serum Revived Their Complexion and Restored Their Glow
J.Crew Just Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Section â and It Includes Meghan Markleâs Rain Jacket
J.Crew Slashed an Extra 60% Off Its Sale Items for the Next 6 Hours — Including Meghan Markle’s Rain Coat
Shoppers in Their 60s Dub This Cream "Fabulous" for Softening Lines and Texture
Shoppers in Their 60s Say This $11 Skin-Blurring Primer Makes Them Look "Photoshopped"