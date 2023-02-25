Shoppers Say This On-Sale Primer Makes Skin “Flawless” With Diminished Wrinkles and Hidden Pores

When friends and family ask me for skincare advice, my first question is always “do you wear sunscreen?” When they say no, they usually explain that there simply is a seamless way to get it into their routine. They’ll argue that between all the serums, moisturizers, primers, and foundations, they simply can’t add another step. I sympathize — but the solution is to find a product that is already a skincare step in your routine, but one that includes SPF. Murad’s Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 30 primer is a prime example — and it’s on sale for two more days with the code LOVEMURAD.

Invisiblur is a priming serum and a sun protectant. It’s a non-comedogenic formula with a soft-focus complex at its core. The complex has three main functions — it fills in uneven texture and wrinkles to create a smooth complexion, blurs the appearance of pores and fine lines, and helps makeup last at least 12 hours. It also has SPF 30 and other skincare ingredients like peptides that restore firmness and sunflower extract to retain moisture.

$61 with code LOVEMURAD (Originally $71)

Shoppers are beyond on board; Invisiblur has over 300 five-star reviews on its website and 500-plus top-tier ratings and reviews across both Amazon and Ulta. One shopper described it as “creating a flawless background” for their makeup. “It covers my pores and small acne scars,” another shopper said. “My skin is soft and smooth after applying it and my wrinkles diminished a lot.” Another person similarly called it “the holy grail of primers” for the way it minimizes pores and fine lines. As far as the SPF protection goes, one reviewer wrote “I am dark skinned and it doesn't give my skin a strange purple or white cast like many other sunscreens do.”

The Invisiblur primer makes skin look so flawless, shoppers "don't wear foundation" when using it.


