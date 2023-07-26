Amazon Shoppers Who “Cannot Stand Wearing Bras” Are Turning to This $6 Style Hack Instead

The “life-changing” bra alternative has 7,000 perfect ratings.

By
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders
Jamie Allison Sanders
Jamie Sanders is a copywriter and blogger with over 20 years experience in fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, PopSugar and more.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 @ 04:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

$6 Amazon Bra Alternative
Photo:

Getty Images

You’ve probably noticed that it’s been quite hot this summer. Opting for less coverage in searing temperatures is always a great plan — just take a look at the stars. From Taylor Swift’s backless halter top to Eva Longoria’s white-hot cutout gown to the slinky silver backless gown on Dua Lipa, there’s definitely a case for less is more this season. If you’ve been avoiding skin-baring silhouettes that have cutouts and backless designs because of the pesky little fact that your bra will show, the perfect solution has entered the chat: the Muqu nipple covers.

I’ll admit I’ve been wary of going braless, since my 38DD boobs make that fairly challenging. But these popular Amazon pasties quickly have me changing my tune. Crafted from 100 percent silicone, they’re washable, so you can reuse them time and again. (The brand recommends hand washing them.) Each package comes with two different pairs in a hard case, one round and one petal-shaped, with a 2.65-inch diameter that fits snugly yet comfortably across the nipple. They’re available in six different shades, including pink, beige, light brown, and black, so you can choose the color that best suits your skin tone. Better yet, the two-pack costs just $6 or $7 depending on your shade preference.

Amazon MUQU Pasties Nipple Covers Pink

Amazon

The nipple covers rank in the top 10 best-selling breast petals on Amazon, and with more than 7,000 five-star ratings, it’s easy to see why. Not only do the pasties come in handy for wearing your favorite strapless dress, but shoppers say they make a great bra alternative in general. In fact, one shopper said “after wearing (and hating) bras for over 40 years,” they work “like magic.” Another shopper who “literally cannot stand bras” said they “do not come off unless you take them off.” “These are life-changing,” said someone else. “I have replaced wearing a bra with these and I'm so happy!”

As someone who’s been known to tape Band-Aids on her nipples to keep them from showing through tight tops, I’m definitely looking for nipple covers that won’t make me scream during removal. “You can’t even feel them,” wrote one Amazon shopper. “There’s no pain because there’s no glue.” Another reviewer confirmed that the removal process is “quick and easy,” even after having them on for over eight hours.

Amazon MUQU Pasties Nipple Covers Coffee

Amazon

But the real question is, will they stay on while you sweat or swim? According to the reviews, absolutely. One shopper ended up in the ocean and said they were still “stuck” afterward, while another person said they “stayed put through even the sweatiest wedding dance nights.” 

Ready to go bra-free this summer? Pick up a set of Muqu nipple covers for as low as $6 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Lined Dresses and Tops
Um, Amazon Secretly Has So Many Cute Linen Dresses and Tops for Less Than $50
Aveda Hand Relief
I've Been Getting Compliments on My Baby-Soft Hands for a Decade Thanks to This $11 Product
Adidas Sambas Review
I Finally Tried the Unassuming Sneaker Nearly Every Supermodel Wears — and I Get It Now
Related Articles
Microfiber Towel
The Unexpected, Frizz-Reducing Hair Product Amazon Shoppers Use to “Stop Shedding” Is 67% Off
Woman in Lingerie
I’m Restocking on These On-Sale Bras and Undies From Brands Brie Larson and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Amazon Body Suit
The Stretchy Ribbed Bodysuits Shoppers Say “Fit Like a Glove” Are on Sale for $12 Apiece
Martha Stewart Bermuda Shorts
Martha Stewart Wore the Ageless, Universally Flattering Bottoms I'm Seeing on Everyone This Summer
Amazon Comfy Shoe
Shoppers Say This $20 Style Hack Makes Everything From Boots to Dress Shoes More Comfortable
Scalp Oil
I’m Using These $9 Hair Oils to Grow, Hydrate, and Strengthen My Damaged Strands
Maidenform Bra Sale
Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive Bra Makes Them “Feel Young and Sexy,” and It’s 58% Off
Rihanna Simple Summer Dress Staple You Can Get on Amazon
Rihanna Just Inspired My Summer Dress Code With This Wardrobe Staple, and It’s $18 on Amazon
Tend Skin
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Toner a “Miracle Must-Have” for Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps
Amazon Deals
The 15 Best Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals to Shop This Month for Up to 61% Off
Comfy and Flattering Summer Amazon Dress
The “Comfy and Flattering” Amazon Dress Shoppers Call “Perfect for Summer” Is on Sale for Just $27
The Drop Slip Dress Sale
Amazon Shoppers Feel “Totally Sexy and Confident” in This Silky Slip Dress, and It’s on Sale for $33
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore an Itsy-Bitsy Yellow Bikini, and I Found a Similar $27 Style From Amazon
Hailey Bieber Inspired Me To Add Fisherman Sandals To My Wardrobe
The “Ugly” Sandal Style Worn by Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Is My Summer Go-to
Peter Thomas Roth Shopper Reviews
Shoppers in Their 50s Say Their Skin “Looks Better Now” Than in Their 40s After Using These Exfoliating Pads
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off