Nothing Worked on My 3C Curls Until I Found This 3-Part Treatment That Gives Me Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair

For those of us with curly hair, the right products can truly make or break a look. In order to achieve the perfect, bouncy curl, curls require products with nourishing ingredients that keep strands strong and moisturized. Curly hair often requires a lot of maintenance, even though personally I'd rather not use a lot of products due to product buildup. I’ve tested a lot of curly hair and customizable haircare products that have become popular on social media and had no luck finding one that works for my thick 3C hair; it’s always been a struggle to give my curly hair definition, structure, shine, and bounce all while taming frizz, dryness, and tangles.

Fortunately, a few months ago, I was sent a sample of Mounia Haircare System and it’s done magical things for my curls, from detangling the mess to defining them to look their best. I noticed a lot more definition and shine in my hair after using each product for the first time. Plus, the set comes with a free scalp massager that can help if you have a dry or itchy scalp.

Mounia

Shop now: $69; mouniahaircare.com

Founded by two brothers who partnered with Harvard and MIT scientists, the Mounia Haircare System comes with a rinse, conditioner, and serum that are all cruelty-free, vegan, and gentle enough to use on any hair type. The hair rinse is made with organic ingredients like aloe vera, rhassoul clay, and pomegranate oil, which work together to gently cleanse while removing buildup. The conditioner, which can also be used as a hair mask, has a hydrating formula including cumin and flaxseed oil, as well as biotin to strengthen hair. And finally, the silicone-free strengthening serum is infused with shine-boosting argan and prickly pear seed oils that seal in moisture. When used together, the products work to soften and repair damaged hair.

Depending on your hair type, you’ll likely see results after a couple uses with the haircare system. I started to see a difference with every use, including volume and definition — eight months later, my curls look better than before. Compared to other brands I’ve tried for curly hair, like Prose, Function of Beauty, and many more, I’ve noticed the most results with the Mounia products.

Many reviewers agree that the Monuia system has volumized their hair. One reviewer, who was in search of a product to “give life” to their hair said the products did “just that.” “I don’t have to wash it every day and it smells amazing,” they wrote. Another shopper mentioned that the products leave their hair so soft that they “don't need any additional products” for their curls, while a final positive reviewer even said they’re never going back to their “old hair care products” after using the system.

No more waiting to get those perfect bouncy curls — grab the Monuia Haircare System for $69.