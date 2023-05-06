Amazon Is Overflowing With Mother’s Day Dresses, and We Found the 10 Best Under $50 That’ll Arrive in Time

Mother’s Day is just one week away, so as you finalize your special plans to celebrate the maternal figure in your life (and snag some last-minute gifts, of course), there’s only one thing left to think about: the outfit. Whether you’re heading to a nice brunch or just spending time with your family, Amazon’s fashion section is chock-full of springtime styles perfect for the occasion. To make your shopping easy, we found the top 10 most flattering and affordable dresses to add to your cart ASAP — and the best part is, they’ll arrive just in time for the holiday.

As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member, or signed up for a free, 30-day trial, you won’t have to worry about your Mother’s Day look thanks to the retailer’s fast and free shipping. The picks below will arrive on your doorstep in just a few days and they’re all under $50. Score major deals on our favorite styles including puff-sleeve minis, floral maxis, and everything in between, with prices as low as $27, below.

Mother’s Day Dresses Under $50

Starting off strong, this PrettyGarden pick is Amazon’s number one best-selling formal dress. It’s available in 26 styles including solid colors, springtime floral prints, and versatile neutrals that can easily be dressed up or down. The maxi dress has a chic one-shoulder silhouette, and it’s made from a breathable polyester blend sure to keep you cool this season. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who called the piece the “most flattering dress” they have ever owned.

Another versatile maxi style, this MakeMeChic dress has a stretchy, smocked bodice that’s both comfortable and flattering. Plus, its breezy skirt and dainty tie straps add an extra stylish flair. The chic choice is sold in 28 options ranging from bright statement shades to beautiful botanical patterns. Style it with your favorite heeled sandals for your Mother’s Day plans, or dress it down with classic, white sneakers and a lightweight, denim jacket. Regardless of how you wear it, it’s sure to become a new favorite in your warm weather wardrobe.

For the ultimate springtime pick, opt for this Exlura mini dress. Its long, princess puff-sleeves completely elevate the piece’s classic silhouette, and they can be worn traditionally or off-the-shoulder thanks to their stretchy, elastic construction. Plus, the dress has a smocked back and a breathable, breezy skirt, making the style extra comfortable. The mini dress is available in 17 options ranging from pretty florals to pastels perfect for the season.

Last but certainly not least, this PrettyGarden maxi dress deserves a spot in your closet. Its effortless silhouette is the perfect mix of comfort and style, and its wrap detailing and tie waist are extra flattering. The lightweight, polyester dress is sold in 36 styles, including 21 adorable floral patterns. With over 4,600 five-star ratings, the spring dress is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. One person said they’re “amazed” by the “fit, style, and comfort” of the dress, going on to say it’s “flattering” and “easy to wear.”

