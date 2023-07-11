Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Garner Wear This Denim Brand That’s Up to 50% Off for Prime Day

Since jeans can be finicky when it comes to the right size and fit, most of us tend to have a denim brand we’re loyal to. The same can be said for celebrities — just because they have access to practically every designer under the sun doesn’t mean that they wear them all. Despite a huge array of denim brands, a number of A-listers have found themselves loyal to Mother Denim — and a few of its popular styles are on rare sale at Amazon.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Garner have been spotted in pieces from Mother Denim, the Los Angeles-based denim brand that combines premium, soft denim with California-inspired silhouettes. And as its list of wearers likely clued you in, it’s not necessarily cheap. But lucky for you (and me), select styles are up to 50 percent off as part of Amazon’s Prime Day, with prices starting at $129.

The brand’s Super Cruiser Jeans are currently the most discounted style, with the price tag slashed by 50 percent. This style includes a flattering high waist, flared legs, and slight distressing at the knees and pockets. It’s an elevated version of an everyday jean, with unique touches that can turn a plain white T-shirt into a look. Shoppers call them “the best jeans ever” thanks to their comfort and glove-like fit.

Amazon

I’m eyeing the brand’s Snacks High-Waisted Cuff-Crop Jeans, which are available in sizes 23 to 34. I love the light, summer-y wash and ultra wide leg, which has quickly become the go-to silhouette look for celebrities like Katie Holmes, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez. This style is made from 100-percent cotton, which is my personal preference because — though they won’t stretch upon initial wear — they’ll shape to your body over time, giving them that perfect lived-in feel and fit.

Amazon

If you’re not necessarily ready for the baggy jean era but are trying to phase out skin-tight skinnies, consider the Rider Skimp Jeans, a straight-leg style that’s available in two colorways: classic blue and a distressed light wash. Shoppers say these jeans offer “the perfect high-waisted vintage” look, with one customer noting that they loved both the length and lighter wash.

Amazon

Shop more on-sale styles from the brand that’s a staple in celebrities’ closets, below.

Amazon

Amazon