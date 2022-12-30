Beauty Skincare These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4 Spoiler alert: 2022 was all about skincare. By Eden Lichterman Eden Lichterman Instagram Twitter Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 30, 2022 @ 04:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images And just like that, another year has come to an end. Over the past 12 months, InStyle readers have followed our shopping advice and bought thousands of items from Amazon’s fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. Out of all those purchases, beauty products took the top spots. From retinol serums to firming eye creams, this was the year of Amazon skincare finds. As a window into our readers’ shopping habits, we rounded up the top 10 best-selling Amazon products of 2022. The list includes beauty products from CeraVe, Olay, and Bio-Oil, plus a couple of fashion- and lifestyle-related surprises, with prices ranging from $4 to $29. Read on to find out which 10 Amazon products stole InStyle readers’ hearts (and wallets) this year: Medix Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid, $29 (Originally $35) Aspen Kay Naturals Glow Turmeric and Rosehip Face Oil, $23 CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum, $12 (Originally $18) iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, $18 Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Night Firming Cream, $19 (Originally $22) Kleem Organics Firming Eye Cream, $11 with coupon (Originally $31) L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum, $27 with coupon (Originally $35) Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator, $4 (Originally $6) Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil, $9 (Originally $12) Okela Boob Tape and Petal Nipple Cover Set, $10 (Originally $15) The most popular product overall was the Medix Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid, which comes as no surprise since it has nearly 21,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Meant for both the face and body, this lotion provides deep hydration and “smooths fine lines,” according to one happy shopper. Other popular beauty products that made the top five include the Aspen Kay Naturals face oil, a CeraVe retinol serum, and a firming night cream from Olay. And, to no surprise, at-home COVID-19 tests landed in the number four spot, as they became more widely available this past year. In the five remaining spots, skincare continued to reign supreme. The Kleem Organics eye cream that “diminishes dark circles and puffiness” came in at number six, with a L’Oreal Paris antioxidant-rich night serum that targets fine lines and wrinkles right behind. Bio-Oil’s multi-use skincare oil, which both Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle swear by, also made its way onto the best-sellers list. Surprisingly, only one makeup product made the top 10, but it’s a good one: the Wet n Wild tinted hydrator that’s on sale for just $4. And in the tenth spot, this boob tape and nipple cover set was saving InStyle readers from wardrobe mishaps all year long. If you haven’t had the chance to try out these popular products yet, take a hint from our readers and add a few to your Amazon cart. Browse through all 10 of the best-selling Amazon products from 2022, below. Amazon Shop now: $29 (Originally $35); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $23; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $18; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $19 (Originally $22); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $11 (Originally $31); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $4 (Originally $6); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$15 Viral Cleansing Balm “Melts Away Makeup” and Makes Skin “Soft and Dewy” The Classic Chunky Boots Celebrities and Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom The Taylor Swift-Approved Pants That Make My Butt Look Incredible Are 70% Off — but Selling Out Fast