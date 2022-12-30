These Are the 10 Amazon Products InStyle Readers Bought Most This Year, Starting at $4

And just like that, another year has come to an end. Over the past 12 months, InStyle readers have followed our shopping advice and bought thousands of items from Amazon’s fashion, beauty, home, and tech departments. Out of all those purchases, beauty products took the top spots. From retinol serums to firming eye creams, this was the year of Amazon skincare finds.

As a window into our readers’ shopping habits, we rounded up the top 10 best-selling Amazon products of 2022. The list includes beauty products from CeraVe, Olay, and Bio-Oil, plus a couple of fashion- and lifestyle-related surprises, with prices ranging from $4 to $29. Read on to find out which 10 Amazon products stole InStyle readers’ hearts (and wallets) this year:

The most popular product overall was the Medix Retinol Cream With Ferulic Acid, which comes as no surprise since it has nearly 21,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Meant for both the face and body, this lotion provides deep hydration and “smooths fine lines,” according to one happy shopper. Other popular beauty products that made the top five include the Aspen Kay Naturals face oil, a CeraVe retinol serum, and a firming night cream from Olay. And, to no surprise, at-home COVID-19 tests landed in the number four spot, as they became more widely available this past year.

In the five remaining spots, skincare continued to reign supreme. The Kleem Organics eye cream that “diminishes dark circles and puffiness” came in at number six, with a L’Oreal Paris antioxidant-rich night serum that targets fine lines and wrinkles right behind. Bio-Oil’s multi-use skincare oil, which both Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle swear by, also made its way onto the best-sellers list. Surprisingly, only one makeup product made the top 10, but it’s a good one: the Wet n Wild tinted hydrator that’s on sale for just $4. And in the tenth spot, this boob tape and nipple cover set was saving InStyle readers from wardrobe mishaps all year long.

If you haven’t had the chance to try out these popular products yet, take a hint from our readers and add a few to your Amazon cart. Browse through all 10 of the best-selling Amazon products from 2022, below.

Amazon

Shop now: $29 (Originally $35); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $23; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $12 (Originally $18); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $18; amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $22); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $31); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $27 with coupon (Originally $35); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $4 (Originally $6); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $9 (Originally $12); amazon.com



Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

