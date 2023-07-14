The 10 Products InStyle Readers Bought Most During Amazon Prime Day 2023, Starting at $17

Including Oprah and Martha Stewart's go-to products.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 14, 2023 @ 12:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

10 Most Popular Prime Day Products
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but you can still get your hands on the products shoppers love most this season. The retailer discounted millions of items in the beauty, fashion, tech, and home departments, but there are a select few finds that were clear favorites among InStyle readers. If you missed the sale event, or you’re looking for an excuse to add a couple extra picks to your cart, look no further than the top 10 best-selling items readers couldn’t resist this Prime Day. 

Below, you’ll find popular haircare products, celeb-loved anti-aging hacks, top-rated tech devices, and even one of Oprah’s go-to travel essentials. While Prime Day sales are no longer, it’s still a great time to snag the following picks while they’re still available — they’re favorites for a reason, and you never know when they’ll sell out next. So, be sure to snag the finds, below, for as low as just $17 right now. 

Shop the Most Popular Prime Day Products: 

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Amazon Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion for Dry Skin, Non-Greasy and Creamy Skin Care Moisturizer Infused with Olive Oil

Amazon

Thousands of shoppers purchased the Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion this Prime Day, making it the number-one best-selling product among InStyle readers. Not only is the bodycare pick a clear customer favorite, but Martha Stewart is a fan of the product, too. In fact, her facialist, Carmela Barabas, once told InStyle that the nourishing moisturizer is a “long-time favorite of Martha Stewart’s” and her secret to “silky and smooth skin.” 

Its creamy, non-greasy formula is made with olive oil, as its name suggests, which contains squalene and vitamin E. Together, this allstar skincare lineup works to deeply hydrate your skin, fight free radical damage, and even prevent visible signs of aging. As one shopper put it, the lotion is “beyond fabulous” and “perfect for rough, dry, and tired skin.” 

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray â Multi award winning anti frizz spray

Amazon

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is another beauty pick that topped Amazon’s best-sellers chart this Prime Day. Personally, it earned a spot in my cart, and it’s about to become my secret weapon for combating frizz all summer long. Apart from the spray’s rave reviews, what really sold me is that J. Lo uses it to maintain her flawless, silky mane. The humidity-blocking formula is great for all textures, and it should be applied to damp hair before blow-drying (this step is what activates its glass-like finish). Not sold yet? One shopper even called the number one best-selling spray “magic in a bottle” thanks to its smoothing results.       

SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Facial Wand

Amazon SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Facial Wand

Amazon

If Jennifer Coolidge uses it, I need it, too. The actress revealed that the shopper-loved SolaWave LED Facial Wand is a key component in her skincare routine, since it leaves your complexion with a glow that makes it look “like you just rolled around on the moon.” And, she’s not the only celeb to rave about the beauty device; Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Lil Nas X turn to the buzzy wand for its skin benefits, too. 

The tool uses red-light therapy to smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness and dark circles, and brighten dull skin. Essentially, it provides the results of the best facial ever, and it only takes three minutes, according to the brand — plus, you can use it from the comfort of your own couch. One Amazon shopper confirmed that the device smoothed their “wrinkles and fine lines, reduced the appearance and pigmentation of [their] dark spots, [and] radically improved [their] skin texture.” 

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Box

Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Amazon

Summer getaway on the calendar? Then you’ll love this popular travel jewelry organizer. The convenient storage case keeps your favorite pieces protected on-the-go, and it even has handy compartments so you never have to deal with tangled necklaces again. It’s Amazon’s number one best-selling jewelry box, and it just so happens to have landed a spot on Oprah’s iconic Favorite Things list, too. As one reviewer said, “it’s on Oprah’s list for a reason.” That shopper confirmed the organizer is a “beautiful little box, sturdy, and holds more jewelry than [they] could have possibly imagined.” 

Don’t wait to shop the Amazon products InStyle readers love most while they’re still available. 

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Cream

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Caffeine Eye Contour Cream

Amazon

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Amazon Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, 30 ml

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Katie Holmes in Viaia Sneakers
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Ultra-Comfy Sneakers I've Walked All Over New York City in This Summer
Helen Mirren's Go-To Sneaker Brand Dropped Line of Wearable Masterpieces
Helen Mirren's Go-To Sneaker Brand Dropped a Line of Wearable Masterpieces in This Unique Collaboration
Over 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Say This 50% Off Maxi Dress Is "Comfortable and Flattering"
The Flattering Maxi Dress Loved by 13,000+ Amazon Shoppers Fits "Like a Glove," and It's 50% Off
Related Articles
Extended Post-Prime Day Deals
Prime Day May Be Over, but You Can Still Save Up to 61% on These Amazon Finds
071223-best-selling-deals-lead
I'm Shopping Amazon's Top Prime Day Deals Before Prices Shoot Back Up Soon — Including a $4 Mascara
Summer Version of Demi Moore and Sydney Sweeneyâs Effortless Style Staple
Amazon’s Best-Selling Jean Shorts From a Hollywood-Loved Brand Are Still on Sale for Up to 68% Off
Taylor Swift
I Found 5 On-Sale Bottoms to Steal Taylor Swift’s Surprisingly Flattering Go-To Silhouette
Jennier Garner alo yoga
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Leggings Are “Amazingly Flattering," Shoppers Say — and They’re Up to 73% Off
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Apparently a Fan of the Firming Body Cream That 39,000+ Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With
Summer Dress Will Make you Feel Sexy and has Pockets
Amazon Shoppers Say This “Insanely Comfortable” Dress Is "Wedding Ready" — and It’s 64% Off
Summer Street Style
Nordstrom Is Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money With 34,000+ Fashion and Beauty Deals for Up to 60% Off
Luxury Beauty Deals
Tons of Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale, Including a Top Seller From Jennifer Lopez's Go-To Haircare Brand
Trending Products/Deals
10 Trending Amazon Finds on Sale Starting at $6 — Including the Skin Tint Behind Martha Stewart’s Glow
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This BB Cream For Even Skin Tone
This Now-$14 Skin Tint Erases Acne and Dark Spots, But Shoppers Say It Feels Like You’re “Wearing Nothing”
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Proved a Little White Tank Top Is the Hottest Thing to Wear This Summer
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber Have Convinced Me This Unfussy Staple Is Summer 2023’s Hottest Trend
Ballet Flats
Amazon Just Discounted Its Cutest (and Comfiest) Ballet Flats Before Prime Day — Starting at $19
Sarah Jessica Parker and Amal Clooney Wearing Metallic Shoes
2023’s Boldest Shoe Trend Worn by Amal Clooney, Kate Middleton, and Martha Stewart Is on Sale for Prime Day
Early Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Save Up to 71% on These Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals Before Prime Day
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now