The 10 Products InStyle Readers Bought Most During Amazon Prime Day 2023, Starting at $17

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but you can still get your hands on the products shoppers love most this season. The retailer discounted millions of items in the beauty, fashion, tech, and home departments, but there are a select few finds that were clear favorites among InStyle readers. If you missed the sale event, or you’re looking for an excuse to add a couple extra picks to your cart, look no further than the top 10 best-selling items readers couldn’t resist this Prime Day.

Below, you’ll find popular haircare products, celeb-loved anti-aging hacks, top-rated tech devices, and even one of Oprah’s go-to travel essentials. While Prime Day sales are no longer, it’s still a great time to snag the following picks while they’re still available — they’re favorites for a reason, and you never know when they’ll sell out next. So, be sure to snag the finds, below, for as low as just $17 right now.

Shop the Most Popular Prime Day Products:

Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion

Amazon

Thousands of shoppers purchased the Mario Badescu Super Rich Olive Body Lotion this Prime Day, making it the number-one best-selling product among InStyle readers. Not only is the bodycare pick a clear customer favorite, but Martha Stewart is a fan of the product, too. In fact, her facialist, Carmela Barabas, once told InStyle that the nourishing moisturizer is a “long-time favorite of Martha Stewart’s” and her secret to “silky and smooth skin.”

Its creamy, non-greasy formula is made with olive oil, as its name suggests, which contains squalene and vitamin E. Together, this allstar skincare lineup works to deeply hydrate your skin, fight free radical damage, and even prevent visible signs of aging. As one shopper put it, the lotion is “beyond fabulous” and “perfect for rough, dry, and tired skin.”

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Amazon

The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is another beauty pick that topped Amazon’s best-sellers chart this Prime Day. Personally, it earned a spot in my cart, and it’s about to become my secret weapon for combating frizz all summer long. Apart from the spray’s rave reviews, what really sold me is that J. Lo uses it to maintain her flawless, silky mane. The humidity-blocking formula is great for all textures, and it should be applied to damp hair before blow-drying (this step is what activates its glass-like finish). Not sold yet? One shopper even called the number one best-selling spray “magic in a bottle” thanks to its smoothing results.

SolaWave 4-in-1 Skincare Facial Wand

Amazon

If Jennifer Coolidge uses it, I need it, too. The actress revealed that the shopper-loved SolaWave LED Facial Wand is a key component in her skincare routine, since it leaves your complexion with a glow that makes it look “like you just rolled around on the moon.” And, she’s not the only celeb to rave about the beauty device; Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney, and Lil Nas X turn to the buzzy wand for its skin benefits, too.

The tool uses red-light therapy to smooth fine lines, reduce puffiness and dark circles, and brighten dull skin. Essentially, it provides the results of the best facial ever, and it only takes three minutes, according to the brand — plus, you can use it from the comfort of your own couch. One Amazon shopper confirmed that the device smoothed their “wrinkles and fine lines, reduced the appearance and pigmentation of [their] dark spots, [and] radically improved [their] skin texture.”

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer Box

Amazon

Summer getaway on the calendar? Then you’ll love this popular travel jewelry organizer. The convenient storage case keeps your favorite pieces protected on-the-go, and it even has handy compartments so you never have to deal with tangled necklaces again. It’s Amazon’s number one best-selling jewelry box, and it just so happens to have landed a spot on Oprah’s iconic Favorite Things list, too. As one reviewer said, “it’s on Oprah’s list for a reason.” That shopper confirmed the organizer is a “beautiful little box, sturdy, and holds more jewelry than [they] could have possibly imagined.”

Don’t wait to shop the Amazon products InStyle readers love most while they’re still available.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Cream

Amazon

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)