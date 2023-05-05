These Are the 10 Most-Loved Mother's Day Gifts at Amazon, Starting at Just $20

If you have a functioning email account, you probably know Mother’s Day is approaching. For a month now, I’ve started each morning by mass deleting “Your Mom Needs This” messages about random products my mom has never heard of and likely would never use. But even though I know my mom wouldn’t want that, I’m not always sure what she wants.

To make Mother’s Day shopping simpler, Amazon created an entire storefront dedicated to the top-rated gifts moms actually want. The retailer's Most-Loved Gifts for Mom section is dripping with shopper- and celebrity-favorite beauty products, top-rated cozy pieces, and accessories from brands likely already in your mom’s closet. While the entire collection offers a plethora of Mother’s Day inspo, we’re obsessed with these 10 essentials with prices starting at just $20.

I’m convinced that a robe is the most easy-win gift you can give (perhaps because it’s my favorite to receive). It’s the little luxury most of us don’t think to buy for ourselves, and Amazon Essential’s Lightweight Waffle Robe is destined to make your mom’s shower ritual a little more spa-like. This pick is available in sizes XS to 7X and boasts more than 6,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave that it checks all boxes. “It's nice and comfortable, roomy, long enough, lightweight, and just perfect,” wrote one customer, while another person said it had the “perfect price, weight, length, and fit,” comparing (and preferring) it to $80 alternatives.

If your mom doesn’t already own the celebrity-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, now is the time to introduce her to the treatment Kelly Ripa said keeps her lips “nice and juicy.” This viral lip balm is formulated with seriously nourishing ingredients, including coconut oil and shea butter, as well as antioxidant-rich vitamin C. More than 21,200 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this treatment (myself included) because of how long-lasting and hydrating it is, with one person writing, “[It] transformed my lips from the Sahara to plump and soft in 24 hours.” I’ll never badmouth the classics, but when lips need TLC, there is none better.

If your mom likes soft blowouts and wide-barrel curls, grab her the L'ange Hair’s two-in-one Brush Blow-Dryer while it’s on sale. Ironically, my mom introduced me to this brush. She’d been using it for months and loved it so much, she grabbed me one for Christmas. Years later, we’re both still reliant on the blow-dryer that can take our damp hair from frizzy and flat to voluminous, shiny, and soft in just 15 minutes. And shoppers agree, with one person who has “tried them all” writing, “I seriously can’t say enough good things about this product. In addition to providing the most absolutely perfect blowout possible, it also is just [easy] to use.”

Kendra Scott has been worn by celebrities (and moms) including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Bell, and Mindy Kaling, so this Mother’s Day, grab yours this heart-shaped pendant necklace that more than 2,300 Amazon shoppers love. The brand’s Ari necklace is available in 15 options, with different metal and gem combinations, including a classic gold chain with a rose-quartz heart, as well as a silver option finished with a mother of pearl pendant.

If your mom likes smelling fresh but isn’t into strong perfumes, grab her Philsophy’s popular Pure Grace fragrance, which is currently on sale for $52. This was crafted to give wearers that just-out-of-the-shower smell, with shoppers describing the scent as “classic,” “clean,” and “refreshing.” “It lasts all day but isn’t too strong for people with fragrance sensitivity,” wrote one person, while another said that whenever they have it on, “people comment on how good [they] smell.” And a final shopper who bought the scent as a gift for their mother wrote that she “absolutely loves it” and “can’t get enough.”

