Moses Martin Looks Just Like His Dad Chris Martin in Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Vacation Snapshot

When it comes to mother-daughter lookalikes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin take top marks (though Reese Witherspoon and Ava Philippe are coming for them, for sure), but Paltrow's latest Instagram Story shows that Moses Martin is the spitting image of his dad, too. Yesterday, Paltrow shared a vacation dump from a family trip to Milan, Italy, which not only gave us European getaway FOMO, it also offered up a taste of Margot Tenenbaum vacation style and a look at Moses posing alongside his mom.

In the photo, Paltrow wears a striped shirt and Moses wears an untucked button-up with a skinny tie. Paltrow captioned the snap with "@fondazioneprada," which offered up a hint to where they stopped during their trip (the Fondazione Prada is a modern art museum designed by Rem Koolhaas and sponsored by the Italian luxury label). The image showed just how much Moses, who is 17, looks like his dad, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images for ABA

Earlier in the day, Paltrow shared an image from Coldplay's Milan show. Additional images showed Italian food (salad and pasta). Moses made an appearance on his mom's IG feed earlier this year when she commemorated his birthday.



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," she wrote. "You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Paltrow shares her two kids with Martin, who is currently dating and is maybe-engaged to Dakota Johnson.

