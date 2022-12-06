I Rediscovered This Beloved Argan Oil Hair Treatment, and My Locks Have Never Been Shinier

It’s no wonder nearly 55,000 Amazon shoppers are fans.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 6, 2022 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Morrocanoil Hair Treatment Review
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

As winter weather has set in over the last few weeks, I’ve noticed my hair has been feeling dry and looking dull. Just as I was searching for a way to breathe some life back into my locks, Amazon kindly sent me its new Premium Beauty Advent Calendar, which includes travel-sized versions of luxury skincare, makeup, and haircare products. Of course, I couldn’t wait to open all 12 slots, and I was pleasantly surprised to find a mini bottle of Morrocanoil’s popular Hair Treatment.

If we’re being honest, I hadn’t used Moroccanoil products since middle school, but I figured it was worth a shot. The next time I washed my hair, I applied a small amount of the oil throughout my damp strands, brushed my hair, and let it air dry as usual. Right off the bat, I was in love with the treatment’s dreamy scent (so much so that I could not stop burying my nose in my hair), which includes notes of amber, musk, and florals. And once my hair dried, I was left with silky smooth, ridiculously shiny, and flyaway-free locks. 

Moroccanoil Treatment

Amazon

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

So, what’s in this hair treatment that makes it so effective? For starters, it’s formulated with argan oil, which is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that hydrate and soften hair, while preventing breakage and increasing shine. The treatment also includes linseed (AKA flaxseed) extract, which has fatty acids to strengthen hair and anti-inflammatories to soothe the scalp. 

Given these incredible benefits, it makes sense that nearly 55,000 Amazon shoppers have given the treatment oil a five-star rating. One shopper said it’s the “only oil that works for [their] hair” since it “helps prevent frizz” without looking oily. A second reviewer said this oil “ended [their] lifelong search for the perfect hair stuff” because it “makes your hair silky” and “smells great.” And a third shopper confirmed the bottle “lasts a long time” since you only need “a tiny bit on the palms of your hands to apply to your hair.” 

Once you fall in love with the Morrocanoil Hair Treatment like I did, you can check out the brand’s entire storefront as part of Amazon’s Premium Beauty section. And especially with the holidays coming up, now is the perfect time to treat yourself and your loved ones to the gift of great hair.

Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Picks:

Related Articles
Amazon Cyber Monday Hair-Growth Oil Deal
The Hair Growth Oil That Gives Shoppers “Thicker and More Voluminous” Locks Is 49% Off at Amazon Today
Best Curly Hair Products
The 10 Best Curly Hair Products To Create a Full, Frizz-Free Routine
Best Body Oils
The 15 Best Body Oils of 2022 for Softer, Smoother, and Glowing Skin
13-best-lip-treatments-of-2022-tout
The 13 Best Lip Treatments of 2022
CM Oribe Sale/review
This Restorative Shampoo That's Used in High-End Salons Is My Secret to Healthy Hair — and It's 20% Off
Mounia Haircare
Nothing Worked on My 3C Curls Until I Found This 3-Part Treatment That Gives Me Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair
Washing Hair
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Shampoo and Conditioner Helps “Thinning and Brittle” Hair in One Week
Fave Products for Thick Hair
I Have Long, Thick Hair, and These Are the 5 Products From Amazon I Use to Maintain It
JVN Hair and Scalp Oil
This Scalp Oil From Jonathan Van Ness’ Haircare Line Heals Dead Ends and Dry Strands
This Nail Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week
This Strengthening Treatment Completely Transformed My Brittle Nails in Just One Week
Best At-Home Hair Gloss Treatments
The Best At-Home Hair Gloss Treatments, According to Celebrity Hairstylists
Shampoo
This Hydrating $10 Shampoo Makes My Hair Look So Good, Even My Stylist Approves
Kind Science Microexfoliant
Shoppers in Their 50s Use This Multipurpose Exfoliant for Smoother, More Hydrated Skin
Best Hair Oils
We Tested 29 Hair Oils — These 11 Keep Hair Moisturized and Silky Smooth
Editor-loved Amazon Beauty Haul Sale deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 5 Products I’m Buying From the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
The Olaplex Conditioner Shoppers Call a âMiracleâ for Damaged Hair Is Topping Amazonâs Charts This Week
The Olaplex Conditioner Shoppers Call a “Miracle” for Damaged Hair Is Topping Amazon’s Charts This Week