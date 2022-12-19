There’s no better feeling than stepping out of the nail salon with a fresh manicure. For me, getting my nails done has been a little luxury, a moment of respite from the hustle and bustle of my busy lifestyle. But with inflation rising, my bi-weekly self-care excursion simply isn’t sustainable any more — and I know a lot of people can relate. So, instead of resorting back to using regular nail polish that chips almost instantly, I decided to bring the spa-like experience home by investing in the Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit.

For someone who is usually inept at painting my own nails, I find that the results this kit provides are on par with long-lasting salon-quality manicures. Because of this, and the sheer amount of money I save by doing my nails at home now, I plan on gifting the kit to all of my girlfriends this holiday season.

Now I know there are dozens of at-home gel nail kits available (we even rounded up the best of the best), but this one truly stands out. As our best overall pick, this kit comes with everything anyone could ever need, including everything needed for prep (think: Nail clippers, two nail files, a cuticle fork, a cuticle pusher, nail primer, and a base coat), and eight colors of poly-gel polish ranging from bubblegum pink and snow white to two fun temperature-changing ombre polishes.

