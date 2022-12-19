Shopping Gift Guides Bring The Nail Salon Home With This InStyle-Tested and Approved Kit The giftable Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit contains every tool, polish, and decal to create show-stopping manicures from the comfort of your home. By Mary Honkus Mary Honkus Mary joined the InStyle team as a commerce editor in 2022 where she writes and edits evergreen beauty and fashion content. After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology with a bachelor's in advertising and marketing communications, she started her career in publishing at Real Simple. Since then, Mary has also had her work featured in People and L'Oréal's Makeup.com & Skincare.com. When she's not trying out the latest makeup and skincare launches, she can be found exploring New York City's food scene, trying out a trendy workout class or traveling. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 19, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. David Carr There’s no better feeling than stepping out of the nail salon with a fresh manicure. For me, getting my nails done has been a little luxury, a moment of respite from the hustle and bustle of my busy lifestyle. But with inflation rising, my bi-weekly self-care excursion simply isn’t sustainable any more — and I know a lot of people can relate. So, instead of resorting back to using regular nail polish that chips almost instantly, I decided to bring the spa-like experience home by investing in the Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit. For someone who is usually inept at painting my own nails, I find that the results this kit provides are on par with long-lasting salon-quality manicures. Because of this, and the sheer amount of money I save by doing my nails at home now, I plan on gifting the kit to all of my girlfriends this holiday season. Now I know there are dozens of at-home gel nail kits available (we even rounded up the best of the best), but this one truly stands out. As our best overall pick, this kit comes with everything anyone could ever need, including everything needed for prep (think: Nail clippers, two nail files, a cuticle fork, a cuticle pusher, nail primer, and a base coat), and eight colors of poly-gel polish ranging from bubblegum pink and snow white to two fun temperature-changing ombre polishes. Morovan Poly Gel Nail Kit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Price at time of publish: $50Shipping: Free shippingReturns: Free returns There’s more though: For those who like their nails to really sparkle, the set also comes with a selection of embellishments — like flower decals, holographic sequins, and rhinestones in multiple sizes; plus tools that are specially designed for nail art (like tweezers, rhinestone glue, and nail art pens) are also included. If you’ve ever gotten a gel manicure, you know that gel polish needs to cure (aka set) under a UV light in order to harden. The set includes a professional-grade, 48-watt LED light that offers three timer settings at 5-, 30-, and 60-seconds. And of course, a top coat is included to ensure each mani stays shiny and chip free. Essentially, the kit covers the basics and more, and gives anyone the freedom to experiment with countless finishes and designs. David Carr Not only does the kit cost less than the average gel manicure, I also like to think of it as the gift that keeps on giving. Think about it: Gifting this kit to one friend can result in countless spa nights in — not just alone, but with the whole crew. In my opinion, nights spent at home with close friends are the most memorable, and this set only elevates those special evenings with unforgettable manicures at your fingertips (literally). What Is Gift of The Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for. This InStyle-Approved Smart Vanity Mirror Will Improve Anyone’s Makeup Routine