I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula

My sister, a baby-blonde and avid gym-goer, adores dry shampoo. I did, too, when I was platinum silver. Now that I’ve returned to my natural cocoa color, however, I’m finding myself more frustrated than satisfied with the stuff. If you’re a non-blonde who has used dry shampoo, you’ll likely understand the struggle: A few spritzes of even the best dry shampoo formulas can leave a visible, powder-white film. Thankfully, dry shampoo for brunettes does exist. The absolute best formula I’ve tried is the Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo. In fact, it has single-handedly reignited my love and appreciation for dry shampoo.

The Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo is a waterless, hair-cleansing spray designed specifically for brunettes. The dry shampoo has a dark brown tint to avoid any semblance of white cast that other dry shampoos can leave behind. The formula absorbs excess sweat, oil, and hair product, ultimately delivering a fresh-looking, clean-feeling mane in mere moments.

The formula relies on rice starch, which absorbs oil and sweat for a quick, efficient hair cleanse. Tinted with a dark brown color, the starch is virtually traceless on brown and black hair — a relief in lieu of the white cast most formulas leave behind. Typically, I spray a few quick bursts of product at the roots of my shoulder-length hair. Then, after waiting a few seconds for the starch to work its oil-absorbing magic, I give myself a quick scalp massage. The result: My hair feels fresh, looks clean, and smells like I just stepped out of a salon.

In addition to its cleansing capabilities, the Moroccanoil dry shampoo breathes new life into days-old blowouts. For one, rice starch adds volume to limp strands, both by absorbing hair-flattening buildup and by supplying a bit of texture. The formula also smells divine. If you’ve experienced any Moroccanoil hair products, you’re familiar with the scent: Spicy, sultry, and simultaneously beachy, notes of musk and amber make for a truly intoxicating sillage. IMO, this dry shampoo functions as somewhat of a hair perfume for this reason.

I’m particularly reliant on the Moroccanoil dark tones dry shampoo in warmer weather. Like most people, I sweat more, and thus, require more hair cleansing. Additionally, summer means exposing my hair to UV light — which can, over time, sap strands of moisture fresh color. Conveniently, Moroccanoil’s formula is infused with argan oil, which protects hair from the strand-sapping effects of sunlight.

Shoppers swear by the Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo for many of the same reasons I do. Even those who’ve tried other dry shampoo formulas for dark hair say that Moroccanoil’s is superior. One shopper calls it “the only dry shampoo I like,” adding, “I have tried…different brands [of dry shampoo], and never really thought it worked for me. This one works great, smells amazing, and feels great on my hair.” Another, who mentioned its “amazing” scent, adds that the product is “lightweight and volumizing,” and calls it “the best dry shampoo” they’ve “ever owned.” Similarly, another shopper who says they’ve struggled to find a dry shampoo for brunettes that doesn’t turn hair entirely white or gray, calls Moroccanoil’s “the best dry shampoo for dark hair.”

If you’re a brunette who’d love to fall in love with dry shampoo again, shop the Moroccanoil Dark Tones Dry Shampoo. With no white cast — just clean, voluminous, fragrant hair — it’s the ultimate waterless cleanse for brunettes, and a game-changer in the truest sense.