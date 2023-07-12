Fashion These Are the 8 Prime Day Deals My Mom and Grandma Are Shopping — All Under $35 Including that viral lip mask and a summer-perfect dress. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2023 @ 08:30AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle I know many people would prefer to shop with their friends, but my favorite pastime is actually shopping with my mom and grandma. You might be thinking our tastes are vastly different considering the age gaps, but they’re actually not. My mom often shops the same beauty and fashion finds as I do, and my grandmother is not like other grandmas. She is more up-to-date on the best retinol serums on the market than I am — and I shop for a living. So it was only fitting that I picked their brains on what items they plan on shopping during Amazon Prime Day. My mom is going back for multiples of her favorite Amazon dress and some other beauty faves, while my grandma — being the queen of skincare that she is — is testing out some new products along with replacing her go-to tote that I swear she's had since the '80s. The best part? All eight of their picks are on sale for under $35: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17 (Originally $24) Honest Beauty Crème Cheek and Lip Color, $15 (Originally $20) Bronax Pillow Slippers, $20 (Originally $36) Btfbm Halter Neck Dress, $23 (Originally $48) Mario Badescu Rosewater Facial Spray, $8 (Originally $12) Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Cream, $16 (Originally $28) Anrabess Maxi Sundress, $31 (Originally $53) Montana West Vegan Leather Tote Bags, $17 (Originally $30) My mom is loyal to this Btfbm Halter Neck Dress. I kid you not; she owns at least three already, and anytime she wears it, she tells anyone who will listen that you can get it on Amazon. So it was no surprise that when I asked her what she would be adding to her Prime Day cart, she said another print of this dress. The halter-neck dress comes in 39 colors, including floral and animal print options, and is available in sizes S through XL. The dress has an A-line silhouette that falls right above the knee and a lined, tiered skirt with ruffles and gathers. There's a functional bow to define your figure along the waist of the dress, as well as a keyhole closure on the back for easy on-and-off. Btfbm Halter Neck Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $23 I left my brand new pink lemonade Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask over at my mom's, and when I came back for it, she was adamant that she would be keeping it. While I got my favorite lip product back, it wasn't without a fight. So she said she'd be adding all seven flavors to her cart (yes, seriously). The supermodel-approved lip mask is formulated with shea butter to moisturize and hydrate the lips overnight and vitamin C to heal and plump to give you the perfect pucker. While it's suggested to be worn overnight, my mom and I use it as our go-to lip balm. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 $17 My grandmother is known for wearing her bags until the leather is peeling and the straps are popping off, so it makes sense that this Montana West Vegan Leather Tote Bag would be on her list of things to shop for during Prime Day. The tote comes in 43 colors, such as blue, pink, black, and brown, and to accompany the tote is a matching pouch that can hold keys and other small items. The tote has a spacious interior that is fully lined with a zipper pocket on the side to keep essential items concealed and secure, and its straps are long enough to be handheld and worn over the shoulder. Montana West Vegan Leather Tote Bags Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $17 While my grandmother is the best-looking 76-year-old, she’s always looking for ways to combat signs of aging — which is probably why she looks so good. A product that's been on her radar for a while is Neutrogena’s Triple Age Repair Night Cream. It's formulated with ingredients like vitamin C and glycerin to deeply moisturize and smooth the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while evening out the skin tone. The cream also visibly firms and lifts the skin. According to the brand, you'll see a noticeable difference in skin texture and plumpness in just four weeks. Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Night Cream Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $16