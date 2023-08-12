Sydney Sweeney’s Stylist Is the Mastermind Behind Madewell’s Coolest Denim Collection Yet

Since trying on my first pair of jeans at Madewell years ago, I haven’t looked back. And neither has celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, who is behind the looks of stars like Sydney Sweeney, Camila Mendes, and Sadie Sink. “Everyone in my family wears it, I wear it; [Madewell] makes the best denim,” Dickson tells InStyle. That’s why it’s no surprise, then, that her just-launched collaboration with the brand felt so “organic.”

The Madewell x Molly Dickson collection is the stylists’ first collaboration with the brand and includes 12 pieces that are designed to be mixed and matched. “They can all go cohesively together,” she explained. And to differentiate her pieces from the brand’s “classic, good-fit jeans” she made sure there was “always an interesting element to each piece, whether it [was] a cut out or metal hardware or… the direction of the pockets.” And according to Dickson, each item was created with her clients in mind. “I wanted everything in the collection to be something that I knew my clients would want in their closet,” she says. Of course, Mendes and Sweeney have already been spotted in pieces from the collection.

Madewell x Molly Dickson Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans

Given that this collection pairs fall’s hottest trends with Madewell’s trusted denim — and already has celebrity backing — we don’t anticipate it staying in stock for long. So, we rounded up the nine must-have pieces from the Madewell x Molly Dickson collection, including a versatile mini skirt and the baggy jeans I plan to live in.

Dickson told me she anticipates that “loose, comfortable” jeans will be one of fall’s hottest denim trends — so of course her collection had to include a pair. The Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans were inspired by a fitting with a celebrity client in which she gave her “these jeans that were multiple sizes bigger than what she normally wears.” The look made them both think, “Oh my god this is cool!” In terms of fit, she recommends “going one size up” in the 100-percent cotton, light-wash style.

As for the piece she’s repeat-wearing, Dickson says it’s the Micro Mini Skirt, which Camila Mendes recently posed in on Instagram. She told me that she loves how easy the piece is to elevate, saying she “pairs it with some high boots” to dress it up, and “wears it with socks and sneakers” for a more casual vibe. The Micro Mini is designed out of a dark, inky denim and cut in a way so that the pockets peak out below the skirt’s actual hem, giving it the illusion of being even tinier than it actually is.

The collection also includes a pair of crossover shorts, a look we’ve seen Taylor Swift wear. Dickson’s style marries that flattering silhouette with this summer’s surprising bermuda trend, which has been sported by Gigi Hadid and Martha Stewart this season. This pick is perfect for the end of summer, when short-shorts start feeling a little less practical.

In addition to a number of bottoms, the collection also includes a set of Sydney Sweeney-worn tanks, overalls — which are on track to be very trendy for the fall thanks to Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez — and jackets perfect for transitional layering. Shop more of the sure-to-sell-out styles, below, and check out the entire Molly Dickinson collection at Madewell, here.

Madewell x Molly Dickson Denim Shirt Jacket

Madewell x Molly Dickson Cargo Jeans

Madewell x Molly Dickson 3-Pack Tank Set

Madewell x Molly Dickson Double-Waistband Straight Jeans

Madewell x Molly Dickson Oversized Overalls