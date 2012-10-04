Modern Family Airs Tonight! How Sofia Vergara Shaped Gloria's Style

It's no surprise that people often confuse Sofia Vergara (left) with her Modern Family character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (right). "Most of the ideas for Gloria's style are [mine]," the actress told reporters at a preview of her Kmart clothing line. "I created the way Gloria dressed. Everybody loved it when we started the show, so I started to bring to the collection the same ideas that I was bringing to Gloria's wardrobe." And her design skills aren't just confined to the closet—this season the actress expanded her brand into bedding. Naturally, this meant a bedroom makeover for the Pritchetts. So, what did Gloria's cantankerous spouse have to say about that? Joked Vergara, "We didn't ask Jay." Tune in tonight to Modern Family at 9/8c on ABC, and shop Vergara's collection at kmart.com.Plus, see five things we love about Sofia.MORE:• Found It! Sofia Vergara's Top• 5 Things We Love About Sofia Vergara• Sofia Vergara's Epic Emmys Diamonds